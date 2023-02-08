Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder back in States after 4 seasons in Japan
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin is back in the United States after parts of four seasons in Japan. Martin has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Times reported this week. Martin, who turns 35 next month, played for the Tigers in 2018 before being...
Yardbarker
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year
The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018... The post Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge Extension
The San Diego Padres have not been afraid to pursue and lock down headline talent in recent years, between the signings of Manny Machado and Yu Darvish, in addition to the trade for Juan Soto, as they continue to try and compete in an arms race with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chicago Cubs: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win the World Series
This offseason, the Chicago Cubs completely changed the look of what is expected to be their Opening Day lineup. However, more moves will likely need to be made for the Cubs to get back to the World Series. The Cubs have been one of the most active MLB teams this...
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears
Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to go back there," Gould said to The 33rd Team. "There's a lot of guys that are...
Cleveland Claims Former White Sox Pitcher Off Waivers
The Cleveland Guardians Claim Jason Bilous off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.
Chicago Bulls Rumors: It sure looks like Zach LaVine is gone this summer
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Chicago Bulls have done nothing, unsurprisingly. While nearly the rest of the league made moves before the deadline, the Bulls chose to stand pat. When you consider they were one of the only franchises to not make a move, it’s actually more infuriating than anything.
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
Twinkie Town
Remembering an iconic Twins voice
When the phrase “voice of the Twins” is bandied about, one immediately thinks of radio and television personalities—Halsey Hall, Herb Carneal, John Gordon, or Dick Bremer. The usual suspects. But an underrated ear worm for the local sports market is the stadium public address announcer—the narrator of the in-person experience.
Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks
After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
Chicago Bulls players reportedly choose a side in ongoing Zach LaVine-Billy Donovan drama
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of an ongoing division between their head coach and top star, and it
Vikings: 1 player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason
The 2023 season seemed like something of a dream for the Minnesota Vikings and their long-suffering fans. However, that dream came to an abrupt ending when they lost their Wild Card playoff game to an ordinary New York Giants team. The Vikings rolled to a 13-4 regular-season record, and they...
Insider details Chicago Bulls surprising plans ahead of NBA trade deadline
Despite being a couple of games under .500 and barely holding on to a playoff spot, the Chicago Bulls reportedly
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more
If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
FanSided
