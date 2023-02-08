ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder back in States after 4 seasons in Japan

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin is back in the United States after parts of four seasons in Japan. Martin has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Times reported this week. Martin, who turns 35 next month, played for the Tigers in 2018 before being...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018... The post Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge Extension

The San Diego Padres have not been afraid to pursue and lock down headline talent in recent years, between the signings of Manny Machado and Yu Darvish, in addition to the trade for Juan Soto, as they continue to try and compete in an arms race with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Twinkie Town

Remembering an iconic Twins voice

When the phrase “voice of the Twins” is bandied about, one immediately thinks of radio and television personalities—Halsey Hall, Herb Carneal, John Gordon, or Dick Bremer. The usual suspects. But an underrated ear worm for the local sports market is the stadium public address announcer—the narrator of the in-person experience.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Jae Crowder’s emphatic reaction to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

After months of speculation and the Brooklyn Nets becoming the middleman, the Milwaukee Bucks were finally successful in their pursuit of acquiring Jae Crowder. Crowder represents exactly the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for in the form of a veteran defensive-minded wing player. The fact that Jae Crowder is a respectable 3-point shooter doesn’t hurt either.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more

If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

