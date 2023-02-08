ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC



WYFF4.com

1 person injured following Upstate shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person is injured following a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened Saturday night, on Mayflower Avenue. According to deputies, when they arrived on scene, they found a male with at least one gunshot wound. They said the victim was...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
FOX Carolina

SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the victim was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Gross Meadow Rd. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off the right side...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for suspect accused of stealing $4000 in merchandise

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said officers are trying to identify a person who stole around $4000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta in Easley. Officers said the incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. on February 10, 2023. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to...
EASLEY, SC
106.3 WORD

Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified

The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dead after hitting tree in Greenville, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist has died from a crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash happened a little after 2:25 p.m. on Groce Meadow Road in Greenville County. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was headed east on Gross Meadow...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

