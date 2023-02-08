Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
1 person injured following Upstate shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person is injured following a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened Saturday night, on Mayflower Avenue. According to deputies, when they arrived on scene, they found a male with at least one gunshot wound. They said the victim was...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect arrested
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Timothy Maybin was still at work when he noticed trouble in his gated Fountain Inn neighborhood. “It makes you think about life and where stuff can happen at -- don’t care where you live,” Maybin said. “I check my cameras on the house and I see (a lot of activity).”
FOX Carolina
1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
Arrest made following double murder in Greenville County
An arrest has been made following a shooting that left two people dead and hospitalized another. As we previously reported, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Ivy Woods Court in Fountain Inn.
Authorities respond to a fatal shooting at a Fountain Inn residence
A shooting incident earlier this afternoon leaves two dead and one hospitalized in Fountain Inn. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting just after 3:30 this afternoon at a home on Ivy Wood Ct.
Two killed in Greenville County shooting Friday
Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Greenville County. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Ivy Woods Court in Fountain Inn around 330 this afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Shooter identified in Fountain Inn shooting that left two dead, deputies say
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A triple shooting at a home on Friday left two people dead and one injured in Fountain Inn, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified the two victims killed in the shooting. The coroner...
1 shot at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex
One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.
SCHP: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the victim was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Gross Meadow Rd. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off the right side...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman found dead in apartment nearly 3 years ago, still no arrests
MAULDIN, S.C. — Nearly three years after awoman was found dead in her Mauldin apartment, there have still been no arrests. Mauldin police say Alyx Liddy, 29, was found dead in her apartment in February of 2020. Police say no person of interest has been named in her death....
FOX Carolina
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting into kid’s room in Anderson
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say they arrested a man accused of shooting into a home early Friday morning. Officials say that Tyler Glenn shot into the home on Centerville Road because he saw another man at the house. The room he shot into was a kid’s room.
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for suspect accused of stealing $4000 in merchandise
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said officers are trying to identify a person who stole around $4000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta in Easley. Officers said the incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. on February 10, 2023. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to...
Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified
The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
WYFF4.com
Picture released of suspects in Haywood Mall armed robbery, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators with the Greenville Police Department say they are looking for two menaccused of being armed and robbing, and injuring someone in the Haywood Mall food court bathroom. Police said they were called at about 6 p.m. to the Haywood Mall. They said two men are...
Man found dead at public park in the Upstate
An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead at a public park in Laurens County, Wednesday. The Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a possibly unresponsive man at the Clinton City Park.
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dead after hitting tree in Greenville, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist has died from a crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash happened a little after 2:25 p.m. on Groce Meadow Road in Greenville County. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was headed east on Gross Meadow...
WYFF4.com
Candlelight vigil being held to remember Upstate woman killed in a murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A candlelight vigil is taking place this weekend, to remember the life of an Upstate woman killed in a murder-suicide. Katherine Cupples was killed at a home in Simpsonville. She was found in January, along with Ryan Nightingale, in what the coroner called a murder-suicide. Kate's...
Gaffney Fire Department responds to crash, retrieves passenger from vehicle
The Gaffney Fire Department said that they responded to a crash on Saturday on I-85.
Deputies say Upstate drug trafficking ring coordinated from behind bars
An inmate is accused of operating a drug trafficking ring from behind bars in Spartanburg County.
