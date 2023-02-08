Yakima authorizes $2M for the construction of a domestic violence shelter

(The Center Square) – The Yakima City Council has authorized a contract with the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima to provide $2 million of its Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to construct a domestic violence shelter.

The Saint Elizabeth’s Nursing School building will be renovated with plans to have 45 emergency shelter rooms and house up to 117 people, according to the resolution . There would also be separate emergency shelter rooms for men and their children, who are unable to be sheltered at the Young Women’s Christian Association’s current facility.

The $2 million will be paid on a reimbursement basis, according to the resolution. If the shelter is not fully funded, the money will be returned to the city and be reallocated.

The domestic violence shelter project is estimated to cost between $15 million and $19 million, according to Cheri Kilty, executive director at the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima. Kilty told The Center Square in an email that the association is “grateful to be partnering with the City of Yakima on this renovation of the old St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School building.”

The Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima has also applied for several other grants and will have a capital campaign later on in order to have the required funds for the shelter construction.

Yakima has the highest rate of domestic violence in the state of Washington alongside Spokane, according to Kilty. The Yakima Police Department responds to over 3,600 domestic violence calls on average each year.

The Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima has its hands full as a result. The association is serving 14,000 people a year experiencing domestic violence.

“For the last five years there are at least 400 plus families that when they call us in the heat of a crisis our shelter is full,” Kilty said. “So the need is great.”