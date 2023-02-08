ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima authorizes $2M for the construction of a domestic violence shelter

By By Spencer Pauley | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHDqb_0kh0opei00

(The Center Square) – The Yakima City Council has authorized a contract with the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima to provide $2 million of its Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to construct a domestic violence shelter.

The Saint Elizabeth’s Nursing School building will be renovated with plans to have 45 emergency shelter rooms and house up to 117 people, according to the resolution . There would also be separate emergency shelter rooms for men and their children, who are unable to be sheltered at the Young Women’s Christian Association’s current facility.

The $2 million will be paid on a reimbursement basis, according to the resolution. If the shelter is not fully funded, the money will be returned to the city and be reallocated.

The domestic violence shelter project is estimated to cost between $15 million and $19 million, according to Cheri Kilty, executive director at the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima. Kilty told The Center Square in an email that the association is “grateful to be partnering with the City of Yakima on this renovation of the old St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School building.”

The Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima has also applied for several other grants and will have a capital campaign later on in order to have the required funds for the shelter construction.

Yakima has the highest rate of domestic violence in the state of Washington alongside Spokane, according to Kilty. The Yakima Police Department responds to over 3,600 domestic violence calls on average each year.

The Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima has its hands full as a result. The association is serving 14,000 people a year experiencing domestic violence.

“For the last five years there are at least 400 plus families that when they call us in the heat of a crisis our shelter is full,” Kilty said. “So the need is great.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Keep Yakima Clean has first cleanup event of 2023

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Keep Yakima Clean group met for their first cleanup event of the year, where they tackled North First Street between E and H Street. At the end of the day, a dozen volunteers picked up 420 pounds of trash and 5 tires from parking lots and alleys.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima couple scammed by cashiers’ check

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Facebook Marketplace scam has left a Yakima couple out of $1,900 thanks to a bounced cashier’s check. Roger and Betty King were selling a grandfather clock, and agreed to a sale with a buyer, supposedly from Euguene, Oregon. The buyer sent the Kings a...
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Campaign underway to get life-saving medication in everyone’s hands

Overdose prevention could be viewed as the new CPR: the Benton-Franklin Health District wants everyone to be prepared and know how to help anyone at any time. The BFHD is actively marketing its “Carry a Second Chance” campaign in the hope people will equip themselves with naloxone, an emergency medication that could reverse an overdose. It is available without a prescription in Washington state.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Homeless Count in the Wenatchee Valley

The Chelan County Housing Program has released its findings on homelessness from its annual Point in Time Count. "It looks like our numbers of individuals who are living out of doors physically on the street, abandoned building or a park has dropped from last year," Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman said. "And the number of people who are in shelters, transitional housing, Safe Parks has gone up."
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Truck driving school expands to Pasco, where the students are

A truck driving school in Prosser has expanded to Pasco to cater to its growing roster of students. Juan Rojas Sr. expects enrollment to double or even triple after he and son Juan Jr. opened the new, primary outlet for H&R Elite Trucking Academy at 2020 Garland St., near the Lewis Street exit from Interstate 182 and Highway 12.
PASCO, WA
Alpha Tango

Washington father shoots man at park, was trying to take his son away

Report: The Yakima Police Department, of Washington State, has announced in a Facebook post that on Sunday they took 911 calls from the local Randall Dog Park. Multiple callers said that a man who was acting suspiciously and erratically, was aggressively harassing another man, and his child at the dog park. The father of the child shot and killed the attacker, and police have not filed any charges.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park

YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Improvements Are In Store For Wenatchee’s Walla Walla Point Park

Wenatchee's Walla Walla Point Park is slated for improvements this year. Parks Manager Ryan Baker met with Chelan County Public Utilities commissioners this week to discuss plans moving forward. He says $450,000 will go towards re-paving the parking lot and grading around the tennis courts. "We're ending up with some...
WENATCHEE, WA
yaktrinews.com

KiBe & Paterson School District Superintendents explain 2023 EP&O levy

KIONA-BENTON CITY & PATERSON, Wash. — It’s election season, and every Benton County school district is holding a measure this February, besides Prosser. The KiBe School District is proposing an Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on this ballot this month. According to Pete Peterson, superintendent with the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

New School Planned for Wenatchee’s River Academy

A private Christian school in Wenatchee is making plans to move into a newer and bigger building. The River Academy's petition to start construction on the new school has the city's approval. "We're blessed to already own 10 acres of land at the far south end of Miller Street, right...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Stolen Dog and Puppies Reunited With Owner in Zillah, WA

Lots of happiness at the Yakima Humane Society this week and tears of joy. But the week didn't start like that. It started on a very sad note. Someone found a large auburn colored female retriever tied to a local stop sign in Zillah. Her 11 puppies were nearby in a large tub. No notes were found and there's no word on who abandoned her and her pups. But it didn't take long for someone to notice and save the entire family and take them to the Yakima Humane Society. Officials at the society posted pictures asking for help in fostering mom and puppies.
ZILLAH, WA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy