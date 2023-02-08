ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona lawmakers pull constitutional public school spending cap for the year

By By Cole Lauterbach | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Arizona have given public school districts too much money.

They remedied that problem Wednesday by allowing districts to spend more than a voter-approved cap on district spending allows, dodging a more than $1.3 billion shortfall compared to what schools were told they had when the Legislature passed its budget last year.

Had they not, districts warned of closures before the school year ended. Among those warning of potential calamity was Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.

“It is great news for the education system that the exception to the school spending limit was passed by the legislature,” Horne said in a statement. “I campaigned hard for this result and in the process assured legislators that the Department of Education would promote accountability, work to increase academic outcomes and provide transparency that legislators are looking for. We will accomplish that task.”

Democrats unanimously supported House Concurrent Resolution 2001 , with some echoing Gov. Katie Hobbs in saying the cap must be lifted entirely.

“I believe in our educators and our students. There’s more work to be done for them. We must continue to fight for better schools and to level the playing field," Hobbs said in a statement. "It is clear that a permanent fix is needed to address the school spending limit. Let’s rebuild and reinvest in our schools, ensure accountability and resolve the educator retention crisis.”

Several Republicans in both legislative chambers opposed the bill, criticizing the state’s public school system.

“Our public education system is broken,” said Sen. Janae Shamp, R-Surprise.

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, opposed lifting the cap, saying public schools will never say they have enough funding.

“They have never given us a number to where they say they will be happy,” he said.

While he supported the resolution, Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, said the only reason schools are in the predicament is due to GOP-sponsored funding increases.

“Republican lawmakers have infused an enormous amount of money into the K-12 system over the past several years,” he said.

Kaiser listed off several statistics showing increased state spending on public schools in recent years, noting that only districts can increase teacher pay, of which Arizona’s are consistently near the lowest paid in America.

“School district spending on instructional time, in classroom spending, is a mere 55%,” he said. “That 55% puts us in the bottom ten of classroom spending. That’s something that school districts have control over.”

Comments / 10

Tina Delgross
2d ago

It's broken because Repugnicans have underfunded public schools for years and refuse to help with maintaining infrastructure in low income areas.

Reply(5)
2
Craig Alan Nicholson
2d ago

Boo clean up the schools spending and remove tenure so the schools are efficient! And teacher without reading the US Constitution to their class should be fired! And put American flags back in classrooms! And the pledge of allegiance!

Reply
2
Related
The Center Square

Arizona lawmakers closer to banning local renters tax

(The Center Square)- Legislation that would scrap the rent tax in municipalities has made its way out of the Arizona Senate. Senate Bill 1184, is sponsored by Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix. He described it as a way to save taxpayers money on top of already increasing rent costs in the region. “When I think about my constituents waking up Jan. 1, 2024, starting a new year, we’re still gonna be...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Bill expanding ADU construction in Washington passes out of committee in the Senate

(The Center Square) – Legislation expanding the construction of accessory dwelling units in Washington state has passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs. An accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, is a legal and regulatory term for a secondary house or apartment that shares the building lot of a larger primary home. They are also known as backyard cottages or mother-in-law units. Senate Bill...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024

(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all elected statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona falls to No. 31 in national conservative rankings

The voting of Arizona’s state lawmakers trended more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 29 to No. 31 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. Details here.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

LGBTQ Arizonans call on GOP to support Democrat proposals

After Arizonans elected Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democrats in the statehouse had high hopes for the new session, but their proposals to support the LGBTQ community have been repeatedly thwarted by a Republican majority well into its second year of championing measures that take direct aim at LGBTQ Arizonans.  “Clearly, they’re not adjusting to a new […] The post LGBTQ Arizonans call on GOP to support Democrat proposals appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Iowa legislators pass malpractice reform bill

(The Center Square) – Iowa will limit the noneconomic damages juries can award a plaintiff against health care providers under a bill that Gov. Kim Reynolds has signaled she supports. Juries wouldn’t be able to assess more than $250,000 for noneconomic damages for personal injury or death unless the jury determines that there is substantial or permanent loss or impairment of a bodily function, substantial disfigurement, loss of pregnancy, or death. In those cases, juries could assess up to $1 million, or up to $2...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Colorado restaurants rally members against 'Fair Workweek' bill

(The Center Square) – The Colorado Restaurant Association is rallying its members to speak out against a bill in the House of Representatives regarding work scheduling. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees and all food or beverage establishments to obtain from employees a written statement of their desired number of weekly work hours and the days and times they're available to work. Employers will be required to provide written notice of employee work schedules no later than 14 days before...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Washington GOP give some support to fix for Blake drug possession ruling

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill to permanently stiffen penalties for possession of many drugs in Washington state is nevertheless worried about “criminalization” of the drug problem. “It’s clear we need a new response to drug possession, one that increases access to substance use treatment and emphasizes care over criminalization,” said state Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, in a statement. She believes her legislative response to the problem,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington State Senate passes bill ending advisory votes on the ballot

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Senate has passed a bill that would eliminate advisory votes from the ballot. The legislation now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration. Senate Bill 5082, which passed Wednesday with a 30-18 vote, would do away with the nonbinding measures meant to gauge voter opinion on tax increases passed by the Legislature. Advisory votes made their way onto Washington state ballots after...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Governor Michelle Lujan announces bipartisan tax cut plan

(The Center Square) -New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham unveiled a bipartisan plan to cut taxes in the state. The plan would reduce the state’s Gross Receipts Tax rate by a quarter percent to 4.625%. It would also create a deduction for many services sold to businesses. The plan could save New Mexicans as much as $411 million, according to the press release from the governor’s office. State Rep. Jason...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

Some look to address 'diaper need' in Illinois with subsidies

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker has introduced legislation that would provide qualified Illinois families with taxpayer-subsidized diapers. Another lawmaker is critical of such subsidies. State Sen. Karina Villa, D-Chicago, introduced Senate Bill 1294 this week. The program would be run through the Department of Human Services and looks to provide families living under the poverty line taxpayer-subsidized products. Mike Shaver of Illinois Children's Home and Aid explained what...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Lamont, legislative leaders agree to extend fiscal reforms

(The Center Square) — Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut's legislative leaders have agreed to extend a raft of fiscal reforms that have been credited with helping turn the state's finances around. A compromise bill unanimously approved by the state General Assembly late Thursday commits the state government to keep in place several spending "guardrails," which were approved as part of the 2017 fiscal year budget for at least another five years. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kjzz.org

Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director

A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

New Mexico ethics commission alleges elections official deleted, mishandled midterm ballots

A New Mexico ethics commission accused a local elections official of deleting and mishandling midterm ballots, along with other misconduct, in a complaint filed on Tuesday. According to the state ethics commission, Torrance County Clerk Yvonne Otero “dramatically failed” to comply with government conduct laws, using her elected office for “her own personal benefit and…
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
The Center Square

Bill creating a new development pipeline for Washington nurses passes out of Senate committee

(The Center Square) – Legislation meant to increase the number of nurses in Washington state by reducing barriers and expanding education opportunities in the field unanimously has passed out of the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee. Senate Bill 5582 would give the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC) until December 2024 to come up with a plan to train more nurses, including prioritizing expanding or creating programs that increase the capacity for training registered nurses at the undergraduate-level. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky Senate passes TikTok ban on state devices

(The Center Square) – The Kentucky Senate on Friday passed a bill that would bar a popular social media app from being installed or used on most state-owned or operated devices. After a 31-0 vote, Senate Bill 20 now heads to the House for consideration. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, would prohibit TikTok on cell phones, computers or other devices that can connect to the internet that are considered the property of the state’s executive or legislative offices. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
