KCBD
Lady Raiders return home Saturday for Pink Game vs. KU
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – In battle between two ‘bubble’ teams looking to secure a March Madness bid, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders return home on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks. Sitting at 16-8 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 play, Texas Tech, sits...
KCBD
Lady Raiders fall to Kansas 78-67
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to Kansas 78-67 at home on Saturday despite a late effort as the Jayhawks swept both games with the Lady Raiders this season. Bryn Gerlich and Bre’Amer Scott led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 a piece. Kansas’s Taiyanna...
KCBD
Snider earns first career win; Tech softball splits Opening Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ARLINGTON, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Head coach Craig Snider earned his first career win as Texas Tech downed Tulsa, 8-3, in game one of the Maverick Invitational. The Red Raiders would then fall to host UT Arlington, 4-3, to close out opening day. Arriana Villa...
fox7austin.com
Move by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league. Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would...
KCBD
Big 12 announces agreement for withdrawal of Oklahoma and Texas
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 announces that the Conference has agreed in principle to terms with the University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin to leave the Conference following the 2023-24 athletic year, one year earlier than originally announced, subject to final approval from the OU and UT governing Boards. Compensation to the Conference for the early withdrawals of the two schools totals $100 million in foregone distributable revenues, which OU and UT will be able to partially offset with future revenues.
pokesreport.com
We Apologize! Correction on the Big 12 Story on OU and Texas Departing
STILLWATER – Our apology, and actually my apology to all who read our story The Wait is Over: Ou and Texas Out After 2023-24 for the inaccurate financial figure on the agreement. We initially reported that Oklahoma and Texas would each forego two-years of conference revenue for close to $100 million each being paid to the existing Big 12 schools. The correct figure is an estimate $100 million total coming from the two schools.
KETV.com
A high school basketball game ended with an unusual 4-2 final score. Here's what happened
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Two high school boys' basketball teams in Oklahoma finished a game with a 4-2 score on Tuesday after one of the teams implemented a stall strategy. The game was between Weatherford and Anadarko high schools near Oklahoma City, sister station KOCO reported. "Eagles win the offensive...
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Thursday, Feb. 9. Lady Wind advance to play Hale Center Friday night for 2 seed.
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 10
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from Friday.
Local law agencies take polar plunge for a good cause
Hundreds of people from Oklahoma Police departments and law enforcement agencies took the plunge for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma over the weekend.
tourcounsel.com
OKC Outlets | Outlet mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
OKC Outlets is a large outlet mall located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. OKC Outlets is 394,661 square feet (36,665.2 m2) in size, opened on August 5, 2011 and is one of the largest malls owned by The Outlet Resource Group (TORG). The mall was proposed to open in the fall...
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County filings February 9, 2023
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for February 9, 2023. CF-2023-23State of Oklahoma v. Sutton, Maliaika Krishawn. CF-2023-24State of Oklahoma v. Green, Crystal Rebecca. Civil relief less than $10,000 (CS) CS-2023-16LVNV Funding LLC v. Virgie Mae Coburn. Family and Domestic (FD) FD-2023-23In re the...
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
One critical after Oklahoma City trailer fire
One person is critical after a trailer fire in Oklahoma City Friday evening.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
KOCO
Oklahomans to gather at Scissortail Park to support women in Iran
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are gathering at Scissortail Park to support the women in Iran. The civil unrest in the country has continued to grow. Now, the Iranian community is hoping to show support, all the way from Oklahoma. The rally at Scissortail Park falls on the anniversary of...
wufe967.com
BTK killer not involved in Oklahoma cold case daughter says, despite reports he was questioned in prison
Law enforcement from Oklahoma reportedly visited the BTK serial killer in prison to ask him if he was involved in a 1976 cold case, but his daughter told Fox News Digital that she doesn’t believe he was. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Dennis Rader, known as the...
KOCO
Temperatures warm up after icy conditions create morning issues for drivers in OKC metro
The overnight winter weather and frigid conditions caused slick road conditions Thursday morning across Oklahoma. The weather caused numerous crashes throughout central Oklahoma, including one deadly collision. Open the video player above for the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a blog KOCO 5 kept during winter...
KCBD
LCU announces new School of Business dean
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University is pleased to announce the appointment of the new Dean of their School of Business. Following a three-year hiatus, Tracy Mack is returning to lead the School of Business as Dean. During his previous tenure at LCU, Mack led the transition of...
OnlyInYourState
The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas
We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
