NFL Medical Director ‘Guarantees’ Damar Hamlin Will Play Football Again

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Damar Hamlin’s football days are not over. The medical director of the NFL Players Association seems confident the Buffalo Bills star will step back on the field as he recovers from a cardiac arrest he suffered last month during a game against the Bengals. “I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again,” Dr. Thom Mayer said on SiriusXM Doctor Radio’s Heart to Heart program on Wednesday. Hamlin’s progress has gone smoothly, and he was discharged from a Buffalo medical center Jan. 11, nine days after the cardiac arrest. Hamlin attended a game Jan. 22 and has been frequently in the team’s facilities since he was released from the hospital.

