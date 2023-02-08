Bill Gates Finds Love With Paula Hurd, Widow of Oracle CEO: Report

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Bill Gates hasn’t been footloose and fancy-free in months, with a report published Wednesday revealing that the Microsoft co-founder has been dating the widow of Oracle’s late co-chief executive. “They’re inseparable,” an insider told the Daily Mail of Gates and Paula Hurd. “They’ve been together over a year, and she’s always described as a ‘mystery woman,’ but it’s no mystery to their inner circle that they’re in a romantic relationship.” A source later told People that it was “widely known” that Gates and Hurd were dating, “but she hasn’t met his kids yet.” Hurd’s husband, Mark Hurd, died in 2019 after a reported battle with cancer. Hurd herself, now 60 years old, works as an event planner and philanthropist after closing out a career as a tech executive, according to the Mail . She was photographed with Gates, 67, watching the Men’s Singles Final together at the Australian Open in Melbourne last month. The news comes nearly two years after Gates and his wife, Melinda , announced they were separating after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized last August.

