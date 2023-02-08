ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Bill Gates Finds Love With Paula Hurd, Widow of Oracle CEO: Report

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4VTm_0kh0oeBx00
Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Bill Gates hasn’t been footloose and fancy-free in months, with a report published Wednesday revealing that the Microsoft co-founder has been dating the widow of Oracle’s late co-chief executive. “They’re inseparable,” an insider told the Daily Mail of Gates and Paula Hurd. “They’ve been together over a year, and she’s always described as a ‘mystery woman,’ but it’s no mystery to their inner circle that they’re in a romantic relationship.” A source later told People that it was “widely known” that Gates and Hurd were dating, “but she hasn’t met his kids yet.” Hurd’s husband, Mark Hurd, died in 2019 after a reported battle with cancer. Hurd herself, now 60 years old, works as an event planner and philanthropist after closing out a career as a tech executive, according to the Mail . She was photographed with Gates, 67, watching the Men’s Singles Final together at the Australian Open in Melbourne last month. The news comes nearly two years after Gates and his wife, Melinda , announced they were separating after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized last August.

Read it at Daily Mail

Comments / 23

GO DAWGS
3d ago

There is no love there! There is love in his wallet! It’s called “Green Love”!

Reply
7
Related
Aneka Duncan

A man cut trip with wife short after in-laws hardly fed his son

A recently married couple did not get to go on their honeymoon right after their wedding. They went on a tip a few months later. The man has a son from a previous relationship. While on this trip, his son was supposed to be cared for by his babysitter, whom they trust very much. His wife insisted that he stayed with her parents instead. After some hesitation, he agreed. (source)
Rejoice Denhere

Wife Upsets Husband by Showing up at Doctor's Appointment Without His Permission

He thought he was having a private consultation with his doctor and then his wife showed up. Uninvited. This happened despite him telling her he did not want her there. A woman upset her husband by showing up at his doctor’s appointment without his permission. The man felt it was an invasion of privacy and he told her so. The wife apologized, but she said she had a good reason for doing so. She explained she suspected something was wrong with him and wanted to make sure he was okay.
The Independent

Prince Harry calls for cost-of-living support for children in first charity video since Spare

Prince Harry has called for more support for children across the UK in his first charity video since the release of his autobiography, Spare.Speaking on behalf of WellChild, a UK-based children’s charity of which the prince has been a patron since 2007, Harry called for help in easing the “tremendous pressure” families face to support their children.The Duke of Sussex asked people to consider nominating “someone you know” for a WellChild award, in an attempt to “grow the WellChild family”.“I look forward to meeting the award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity, he added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Older woman' who took Prince Harry's virginity details 'passionate wham-bam' behind pubHarry and Meghan may attend King Charles' coronation for one personNew King Charles III stamp unveiled at London postal museum
netflixjunkie.com

“Look at my paycheck” – Kanye West Who Recently Ended a $970 Million Deal with Gap Once Got Candid About Realities of Working Part-Time for the $5.6 Billion Worth Brand

Kanye West once worked part-time for Gap. The ‘Donda’ singer who recently ended his deal with Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga has always been a lover of fashion. While he gained fame as a hip-hop artist globally, his creativity extended to designing apparel as well. Much of its credit goes to his early years.
Mary Duncan

Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy