Disney to Chop 7,000 Jobs in Hopes of Saving $5.5 Billion

Elon Musk says free blue check marks that denoted which notable Twitter users were verified through a vetting process “will be removed soon.” Musk, who now sells the check marks for $8 a month, made the prediction in response to a tweet complaining that “sadly today any Tom Dick n Harry gets verified.” The Chief Twit did not say exactly when those who don’t pony up will lose their labels, but he did say that those with legacy checks “are the ones that are truly corrupt.” Yeah, we don’t know what that means either.Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.

1 DAY AGO