Disney to Chop 7,000 Jobs in Hopes of Saving $5.5 Billion
In the midst of a shaky economy, Disney announced on Wednesday that it’s slashing 7,000 jobs around the world in the hopes of saving $5.5 billion. The entertainment whale has about 220,000 employees globally, so the cuts that CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday represent about 3.2 percent, Variety reported. “We are going to a really hard look at everything we make,” Iger said, adding “because things in a more competitive world have simply gotten more expensive.” “I have enormous respect and appreciation for the dedication of our employees worldwide,” he added.
