ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Celebrating Black History Month: Flynn Broady Jr.

By , Special, jbusch
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSDzF_0kh0oRfO00

EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today, we feature Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr.

For Flynn Broady Jr., the district attorney for Cobb County, Black History Month is a call to Americans to continue appreciating the diversity of minority groups in the U.S.

“I think it’s important because it recognizes the diversity that we have in our nation and all the work that everybody has done to build the nation to make it what it is,” he said.

Broady said he takes the month to read about influential people in African-American history.

Much of his past research during the month has centered around Black war heroes, like the Harlem Hellfighters, a regiment of Black soldiers that fought in World War I and II, and the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of fighter pilots in World War II.

This month, Broady is reading about African-American scientists, such as George Washington Carver, who is known for his promotion of peanut planting, but who made other significant contributions to farming as a researcher and professor at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.

Regarding what Broady’s office will be doing for Black History Month, he said it would not be any different from what it normally does.

“Our focus is just bringing equality and equity to the criminal justice system for all people involved, and I think that’s something that we haven’t seen a lot of throughout our nation’s history,” Broady said. “So just making sure that that’s what we stand for and that’s what we work towards, to make sure everybody feels that the criminal justice system works for them.”

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan author’s latest book promotes beauty despite adversity

Reminding someone of their beauty is the main theme in author Victoria James’ book, “A Love Letter to My Daughter.”. James’ earlier books were tailored to her son, but her latest book encourages her daughter to be unashamedly herself. “I basically wrote this book because my daughter,...
NEWNAN, GA
kcrw.com

The Birthplace of Dystopian America

Day by day, the ideas that define a dystopian society slyly creep their way into reality. Whether it is the constant surveillance at the hands of intelligence agencies or the abandonment of millions of people systemically left behind, the images associated with our society today can scare even the most cynical writers. One recent development grabbing headlines during the past few days is the building of a “Cop City” near the jewel of the South, Atlanta. The police killing of Tortuguita, a protester and environmental activist, is the latest transgression at the hands of the Atlanta police and its Cop City investors, but the forming of this project, with the help of financial elites, is what drew attention to the site in the first place.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Bell makes history as first Black plant manager in Bonnell history

Lewis Bell has made history as the first African American to hold the plant manager position in the history of Bonnell Aluminum, which has operated in Newnan for years. Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Industries. The 500,000-square-foot plant covers 12 acres and includes casting, extrusion, painting, acid etch anodizing, buffing and fabrication. Bonnell is currently working on its new headquarters, which will be in downtown Newnan.
NEWNAN, GA
theatlanta100.com

Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios

With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Piedmont Fayette Offers Safe Sitter Course for Aspiring Babysitters

Fayetteville, Ga. (Feb. 8, 2023) Piedmont Fayette Hospital is a registered Safe Sitter teaching site, offering a comprehensive babysitting training program for young teens (ages 11 and up). Nationally, over 600,000 graduates have completed the course and are able to stay home alone safely and handle emergencies when caring for younger children.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy