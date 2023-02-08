ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walkersville, MD

Skype Tip Leads To Child Porn Charges For Walkersville Man: DOJ

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IB4z5_0kh0oCfj00
Multiple devices were recovered with child porn. Photo Credit: Image by Pexels / Pixabay

A tip from an online video platform to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about child porn led police to bust a Frederick County man who targeted minors for the better part of a decade, federal authorities announced.

Walkersville resident Paul Francis Blaisse, 63, is facing a 13-count indictment in Maryland charging him for his role in distributing and receiving images and video depicting the sexual abuse of children, including some pre-pubescent victims.

According to court documents, between 2013 and 2019, Blaisse used Internet chat applications to engage in sexually explicit video chats with minors based in southeast Asia, including at least one recording of a video chat with a prepubescent child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

For the next six years, it is alleged that Blaisse used Skype to communicate with others in Asia who passed on images showing the abuse, while he returned the favor.

Blaisse came to the attention of police investigators in Maryland after Skype notified the NCMEC that he had uploaded child sexual abuse material onto his account. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office then obtained a warrant to search his Walkersville home.

During that search and seizure, officials said that investigators recovered multiple digital devices belonging to Blaisse that contained child sexual abuse materials.

Blaisse was charged with:

  • Two counts of sexual exploitation of children;
  • Five counts of distribution of child pornography;
  • Three counts of receipt of child pornography;
  • Three counts of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Blaisse faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The FBI and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Sobbing Child Abandoned In Stroller Prompts Child Neglect Investigation: Baltimore Police

The sounds of a child sobbing in an alley led to the recovery of a non-verbal kid in Baltimore whose guardian was caught on camera leaving him behind, police said. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, the Baltimore Police Department received a report of possible child neglect after a child was found inconsolable and restrained in a stroller in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Nine Men Indicted for Participating in a Criminal Gang and Operating Open-Air Drug Market; One Indicted for the Murder

Per the Maryland Attorney General (2.6.23): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout Baltimore City distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore. The defendants are Keontae Moore, 23; Dayvonta Mackey, 27; Daquan Battle, 27; Jawaan Jordan, 28; DaMarvin Singletary, 28; Brandon Ledbetter, 29; Carlos Jordan, 32; Darrell White, 33; and Theodore Easton, 44. The indictments include counts for participating in a criminal gang, the distribution of narcotics, illegal possession of firearms and firearm drug trafficking, and acts of violence, including murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wibqam.com

Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Daily Voice

Maryland AG To Probe Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Baltimore

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) has been called in to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash following an attempted traffic stop by Baltimore Police. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer on patrol in an unmarked vehicle in the 1800 block of East North...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say

LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday. The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
LANHAM, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
475K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy