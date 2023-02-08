ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Biden ‘work the room’ after State of the Union address

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Joe Biden was seen working the room after his State of the Union address.

As the cameras kept rolling following his speech, the US president meandered his way from the podium to the exit, pressing the flesh with dozens of Democratic Party colleagues and a smattering of friendly Republicans .

When it comes to working a room - especially in the halls of the Capitol where he toiled as a Senator for 36 years - Mr Biden is unrivalled.

In a 20-minute stretch, he took the time to discuss wide-ranging policy with his colleagues and even stopped to take numerous selfies.

Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trumpworld at war over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ State of the Union rebuttal

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders took a needling after her response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address, but not just from the left – right-wing commentators also took her to task, even calling her not "intellectually capable" of responding to the president. Ms Sanders rose to prominence as Donald Trump's White House press secretary before running a successful campaign to take over Arkansas' top office. Her rebuttal to Mr Biden was laced with culture war bromides."Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene unapologetic over Biden heckling after State of the Union

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was unapologetic after heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address before Congress. Despite standing up and screaming “liar” at Mr Biden during the speech on Tuesday night, Ms Greene later took to Twitter to complain about the president’s supposed “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying as he was yelling at people, yelling through...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
msn.com

Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

