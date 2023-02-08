Watch Biden ‘work the room’ after State of the Union address

Joe Biden was seen working the room after his State of the Union address.

As the cameras kept rolling following his speech, the US president meandered his way from the podium to the exit, pressing the flesh with dozens of Democratic Party colleagues and a smattering of friendly Republicans .

When it comes to working a room - especially in the halls of the Capitol where he toiled as a Senator for 36 years - Mr Biden is unrivalled.

In a 20-minute stretch, he took the time to discuss wide-ranging policy with his colleagues and even stopped to take numerous selfies.

