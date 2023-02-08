Read full article on original website
Cost-of-living crisis: Forced eviction from a family home
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the BBC met Lucie and her four children they were facing eviction from their privately...
Woman's anger at 96 calls to dental phone line
A woman from Shropshire says she gave up trying to get an emergency dentist appointment after 96 attempts to call the hotline. Liz Lewis, from Clungunford, said she was suffering with severe toothache and called the Dental Advice Line for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin on 30 January because her own dentist was ill.
Millions of pounds worth of energy vouchers not cashed
One in five households with pre-payment meters have not cashed in their energy vouchers issued to help pay bills. Data seen by the BBC showed about 380,000 vouchers, totalling up to 19% of homes, were not redeemed each month in October and in November. It means as much as £50m...
Cost of living: Seventy families on Sheppey food pantry waiting list
A food pantry in the most deprived ward on the Isle of Sheppey said demand has hit an all time high amid the cost of living crisis. Seashell's Children's Centre in Sheerness delivers around 50 emergency food parcels every week and currently has a waiting list of 70 families. A...
Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region
Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
Siblings from Georgia who claim to be members of British royal family lose fight for UK citizenship
Steven Lord Lloyd-Bagrationi and Kate Lloyd-Bagrationi say their grandmother was the illegitimate granddaughter of King Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark.
Deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 ruled as industrial disease
The deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic have been ruled as industrial disease.Gareth Roberts, 65, of Aberdare, and Domingo David, 63, of Penarth, were found to have been most likely to have contracted the virus from colleagues or patients while working at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW).Senior coroner Graeme Hughes concluded on Friday that although they were given appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) Mr Roberts and Ms David were “exposed to Covid-19 infection at work, became infected and that infection caused” their deaths. He made a finding of industrial disease.The family of...
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
Plans to build £400m Center Parcs village in ancient woodland dropped following protests
The firm had planned to build around 900 lodges, a 'sub-tropical swimming centre', recreational facilities, shops, restaurants, car parks, and roads at Oldhouse Warren in West Sussex.
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
Energy support scheme: Final batch of £600 vouchers in the post
The final batch of the 500,000 energy support vouchers for Northern Ireland households has been sent, the Post Office has confirmed. The scheme, which began on 2 January, has been completed weeks ahead of its original end-of-February target. About 80% of the £600 vouchers, which were given to keypad and...
Firefighters’ strikes postponed after increased pay offer
Strikes by firefighters have been postponed following an increased pay offer during lengthy talks with employers, it was announced on Thursday.The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said it has been offered a 7% pay rise backdated to July 2022, and then 5% from July this year.The union had warned of strikes if a previous 5% pay offer was not increased following a huge vote in favour of industrial action.The union’s executive decided to put the new offer to a ballot of its members, and has postponed the announcement of strike dates pending the outcome.Yesterday, we were presented with a new...
Developer plans 555 new homes on countryside site
Developers want to build more than 500 new homes on countryside in Bristol. Bellway Homes plans to construct 555 houses in Brislington, off the A4 Bath Road next to Brislington Park and Ride. Between 170 to 220 of the new homes would be classed as "affordable", and the nearby allotments...
Nigerian senator and wife on trial over alleged organ harvesting plot
A Nigerian senator is on trial charged with exploiting a 21-year-old to come to London and donate a kidney. Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, their daughter Sonia, 25, and an associate, Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, allegedly broke modern slavery laws. The Old Bailey heard on Monday that Mr Ekweremadu illegally...
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
Knowsley: Fifteen arrests over clash outside asylum seeker hotel
Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. A police officer and two members of the public suffered minor injuries during the disorder in Knowsley on Friday. A police van was set alight and missiles including lit fireworks were...
Pembrokeshire: Fears people will leave Solva as only GP retires
People in a seaside village where the only GP will soon retire say they could face lengthy journeys to see a doctor unless the health board takes action. The current GP in Solva, Pembrokeshire, is due to retire at the end of March. Residents fear they could have to travel...
New pay offer expected in Scottish teacher strikes
A new pay offer to try to resolve Scotland's teacher strikes is expected to be made next week. Scotland's biggest teaching union, the EIS, said any new offer would need to be significantly improved before the action is called off. Unions want a 10% rise but the current deal is...
