Find a Fugitive: Crooks steal $40K in handbags from south Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ as a security camera caught a couple of suspects in an expensive south Charlotte smash-and-grab crime. The robbery happened at the Uptown Cheapskate on South Boulevard in the early morning hours...
Nine-year-old helped North Carolina school bus driver during December heart attack
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When a Rowan-Salisbury school bus driver suffered a medical emergency on the bus, a fourth grader came to her rescue. Dec. 6 didn’t start the way Rita Sturdivant wanted it to. She woke up feeling ill, but she decided she wouldn’t let it stop her from doing the job she loves.
As quake death roll rises, Turkish Americans in Charlotte help family and friends stuck overseas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 6,000 miles separate ground zero, where two massive earthquakes leveled parts of Turkey, Syria, and Charlotte. The gap has left many Turkish Americans with a sense of helplessness since Sunday’s tragedy. That night as many Turkish-American families gathered to eat...
