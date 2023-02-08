SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When a Rowan-Salisbury school bus driver suffered a medical emergency on the bus, a fourth grader came to her rescue. Dec. 6 didn’t start the way Rita Sturdivant wanted it to. She woke up feeling ill, but she decided she wouldn’t let it stop her from doing the job she loves.

