Read full article on original website
Related
Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam
If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
Armed fugitive in Panola County arrested
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The suspect wanted in Panola County is now in custody following a manhunt Friday afternoon. Deputies were searching for an armed fugitive in the areas of County Roads 108 and 1081. The sheriff's office said the person has now been found.
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt that involved helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
Man arrested in Rusk County after 14 grams of suspected fentanyl laced meth was seized
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 7, a man was arrested after a traffic stop leads to officials finding suspected fentanyl laced meth in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Rusk County officials. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that during a traffic stop investigation they were able to find suspected meth “concealed within a hidden […]
Upshur County Judge Jerald Dean Fowler pleads guilty to DWI charge
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County District Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge on Monday, according to Jacob Putman, the Smith County District Attorney, who presided over the case. Fowler was sentenced to one year of probation. He is the 115th District Court judge. Fowler was arrested […]
Shelby County family seeks justice after officials capture murderer
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — On February 8th, law enforcement arrested Carlos Caporali Manuels after he turned himself in to Tyler officials. He was wanted after fleeing a murder scene in Joaquin, Texas where the body of Yuri Barahona was found dead. The Barahonas is now a family comforting each...
KLTV
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
Tyler Municipal Court offers 'Warrant Solution Program' throughout February
TYLER, Texas — According to The City of Tyler press release, The City of Tyler Municipal Court is offering a Warrant Solution Program for the month of February. Any defendant with outstanding City of Tyler warrants may voluntarily appear in Court to request a payment plan without the risk of being arrested.
KTRE
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
9 East Texans arrested after suspected meth lab, mail from multiple addresses found at home
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Nine people are behind bars after a suspected meth lab was found in Henderson County. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Indian Harbor in reference to possible fraud. While authorities searched...
KLTV
Gregg County Sheriff's Office Shortage
Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location. Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ten-year-old reported to...
KLTV
WebXtra: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." East...
9 East Texans arrested after investigators find alleged meth lab
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in Henderson County after the sheriff’s office said they found a meth lab in production. According to officials, investigators had searched the home in Indian Harbor in relation to a fraud investigation when they found suspected meth. A judge then issued a narcotics search […]
Man killed on I-20 near Weatherford identified
A Henderson County man has been identified as the one who was struck and killed in traffic on I-20 near Weatherford Wednesday night. DPS investigators said a man was killed while running across the east-bound side of 20 near the Brock exit.
themonitor.net
New Pct 2 Constable Jason Ramsey
Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney (left) swears in new Pct. 2 Constable Jason Ramsey. Ramsey replaces Mitch Baker who retired Dec. 2022 after 24 years of service. He will fill Baker’s unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2024. Ramsey was previously a Henderson County Deputy.
KLTV
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy. Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019. In...
Alba-Golden ISD bus crash puts six students, driver in hospital
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six students and a driver were taken to a Tyler hospital after a Alba-Golden ISD bus was involved in a head on crash on FM 17 Saturday morning, according Rains County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said, the bus was taking the students to a UIL academic meet when the crash happened […]
Cocaine, other drugs seized after Longview traffic stop
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested and multiple drugs were seized after a traffic stop on Tuesday night in Longview. According to the Longview Police Department, officers had pulled over a car for an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Aurel Boulevard when “officers saw illegal drugs inside the vehicle, […]
KLTV
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested the person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed to KTRE that Carlos Caporali Manuels, the person of interest from the homicide that occurred this morning in Joaquin, has been located and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m.
AUTHORITIES: Longview man arrested after being found with 1 kilo of cocaine, crack in vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested Tuesday a traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of drugs and a gun. According to the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Ave. and Aurel Blvd.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0