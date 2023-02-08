Read full article on original website
saisd.org
The Three Rivers Counseling Association Honors Three SAISD Counselors
Three San Angelo ISD counselors were honored as Counselors of the Year by the Three Rivers Counseling Association (TRCA) at the 34th Annual Counselor Appreciation Luncheon held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Congratulations to:. Ashley McDonough of Glenmore Elementary, winner of the George Pliler Elementary School Counselor of the Year...
SAISD students begin transitioning to higher grade levels
During the month of February, San Angelo ISD students in 5th grade and 8th grade begin planning for their transitions into higher levels of education.
Senior discovers & restores 75-year-old military tractor for Agricultural Mechanics competition
"We believe you have a military tractor," Wolf was told by the J.I. Case Archives in Wisconsin after making a last attempt to find out the history of her tractor.
Downtown San Angelo presents Mission Winds
Downtown San Angelo, Inc. is proud to present the United States Air Force Band of the West Clarinet Quartet at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 10th.
SA Assisted Living Facility staff to get a 50 percent salary increase
San Angelo State Supported Living Center staff will be receiving a 50 percent salary increase for all positions - something they have never seen before.
VIDEO: School bus struck in North San Angelo crash
A San Angelo ISD bus was involved in a crash in North San Angelo on Friday afternoon, February 10, 2023..
tourcounsel.com
Sunset Mall | Shopping mall in San Angelo, Texas
Sunset Mall is a shopping mall located in San Angelo, Texas. The anchor stores are Marshalls, JCPenney, Fitness 1440, Ulta Beauty, two Dillard's stores, Conn's, There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. The mall opened in 1979, featuring JCPenney, Sears, H. J. Wilson Co., Bealls, and Hemphill-Wells....
From Germany to West Texas: Drei Bruders food truck brings sausage, sauerkraut to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brett Rasberry grew up surrounded by his twin brother, older brother, parents and an abundance of homemade sausage. For much of his life, Rasberry's family would cook the classic German meal from their kitchen in San Angelo, until 2014 when they made the decision to open up a food truck: Drei Bruders Rasberry's Fresh Pork Sausage LLC.
San Angelo LIVE!
USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday
HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
Sheriff: Eight on the run following bailout near Menard
The Menard County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to lock their vehicles and doors to their house. Call 911 if someone is walking on your property.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
The City will give 400 homeowners $25 to test your water service lines
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City has announced they will give 400 homeowners $25 to test their water service lines for lead. In order to meet new regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Water Utilities Department needs to inspect water service lines at residential […]
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Motor vehicle collision on W 23 and N Bryant in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A motor vehicle collision occurred between two vehicles Wednesday on W 23rd and N Bryant Street in San Angelo, according to the San Angelo Police Department. A red pickup truck hit into the back of a red Ford Ranger and then into a light pole...
Man indicted for murder involving Snapchat conversation
According to records filed in Tom Green County, Christopher Wise was indicted on January 20, 2023, for the murder of Christie Feland by striking her with an unknown object.
ASU police investigating stolen BMW from dorm parking lot
According to a release from the campus police department, a 2010 BMW 325i was taken from the Texan parking lot P-23 at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 6.
San Angelo LIVE!
Here's How to Get the Water Dept. to Pay You $25!
SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo Water Department needs 400 residences to test for lead in water service lines and they will pay you $25 just to allow experts to inspect your water line. To meet new regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission...
Tom Green County jail logs: February 11, 2023
From 7 a.m. Friday, February 10 to 7 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Forgery, No Seatbelt & No Fishing License Top Daily Bookings
SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Fishing Without a License, Pot Possession and Forgery. 23-year-old Jennifer Murray was arrested in Coke County by Deputies for warrants out of...
San Angelo LIVE!
Stoner Arrested in Stolen Car Tops Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 18 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Fentanyl & Marijuana, DWI, and Motor Vehicle violations. San Angelo Police arrested 27-year-old Tristian Prather on several charges including Burglary...
