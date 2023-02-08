HOUSTON — Relatives of Carlos Lugo on Saturday gathered at the site where the 14-year-old was found dead a week prior. With heavy hearts, family and friends came together to pray and remember the teen. There's now a cross with Carlos' name and candles where his body was found. It's in a grassy area on Firnat Street near the Hardy toll road in north Houston. It's about a mile away from where he was last seen on January 21.

