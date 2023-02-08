ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Family of Carlos Lugo hope people will come forward with information in teen's death

HOUSTON — Relatives of Carlos Lugo on Saturday gathered at the site where the 14-year-old was found dead a week prior. With heavy hearts, family and friends came together to pray and remember the teen. There's now a cross with Carlos' name and candles where his body was found. It's in a grassy area on Firnat Street near the Hardy toll road in north Houston. It's about a mile away from where he was last seen on January 21.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day

HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Heart disease symptoms to look out for

HOUSTON — February is American Heart Month and an opportunity to shine a light on the number one killer of Americans — heart disease. Someone who knows this all too well is Jorge Perez. He went to the hospital for a simple elective surgery that ended up potentially saving his life.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident

HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Clara Harris, the Friendswood dentist who ran over and killed her husband in 2002, no longer on parole

HOUSTON — A Friendswood woman who ran over and killed her husband in 2002 for cheating on her has been released from parole. It was a story that made national headlines. Clara Harris, a dentist at the time, had been serving a 20-year prison sentence for manslaughter after killing her husband, David Harris, an orthodontist. She ran over him multiple times.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
