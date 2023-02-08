Read full article on original website
'My babies are my number one motivation' | Texas mother loses both hands and feet after giving birth
HOUSTON, Texas — It's an incredible story of recovery after a Texas mother nearly lost her life after giving birth to her baby girl. But in saving her life, the mother of two had to have both of her hands and her feet amputated. She finally gets to go home Saturday after getting rehabilitated in Houston.
Family of Carlos Lugo hope people will come forward with information in teen's death
HOUSTON — Relatives of Carlos Lugo on Saturday gathered at the site where the 14-year-old was found dead a week prior. With heavy hearts, family and friends came together to pray and remember the teen. There's now a cross with Carlos' name and candles where his body was found. It's in a grassy area on Firnat Street near the Hardy toll road in north Houston. It's about a mile away from where he was last seen on January 21.
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
Heart disease symptoms to look out for
HOUSTON — February is American Heart Month and an opportunity to shine a light on the number one killer of Americans — heart disease. Someone who knows this all too well is Jorge Perez. He went to the hospital for a simple elective surgery that ended up potentially saving his life.
Baytown woman finds out she was near death after being turned away, misdiagnosed by several doctors
BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown woman is sharing her story after doctors told her that she was hours away from having a massive heart attack and dying. Retired English teacher Melissa Sanchez said she had no idea her heart was the problem when she started seeing doctors about the pain she was feeling in her jaw.
WANTED: Woman accused of leaving her children home alone for nearly 2 months in Montgomery County
ROMAN FOREST, Texas — A woman is wanted by police after being accused of leaving her two children home alone for nearly more than a month in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates for two counts of Abandon...
'We're begging the community' | Desperate search continues for man last seen in Katy on February 1
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 25-year-old man last seen in the Katy area on Feb. 1. Police said Arturo P. Avila, 25, was last seen wearing a black and grey American Eagle shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. He was driving a red or burgundy 2020 Chevy Malibu.
Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
HPD: Domestic dispute turns deadly after family members show up to NE Houston home
HOUSTON — A man was killed after a family fight led to a shootout in northeast Houston, according to police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Chateau St. near Wayside Dr. Police said they were called out to the shooting and found a man...
KHOU
Warrant: Moving boxes believed to be full of marijuana found in house where man was found dead
HOUSTON — The search of a northwest Houston home where a man was found dead late last month uncovered what police believe to be moving boxes filled with marijuana, according to a search warrant. Houston police said they found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot to death in a home on...
'Make us unshaken in our commitment to one another' | Houstonians hold interfaith prayer service for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims
HOUSTON, Texas — Many in Houston with ties to Turkey and Syria on Thursday held a prayer vigil for those impacted by this week’s massive earthquake. Members of multiple religions stood by their side as the death toll continues to climb. They gathered Thursday for a vigil organized...
Help wanted: Here's how you can work for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys
SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys need your help!. The team will be holding a job fair today from 3 to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Constellation Field to fill their team before the start of the season.
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Ashes found in home of man hired to spread them offshore, Port of Galveston police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man hired to spread the ashes of three people offshore has been arrested after police said the ashes were found in his home. Cody Kenney has been charged with three counts of abuse of a corpse. His bond has been set at $15,000 for all three counts.
'There's nothing like it in the world really' | Ceremonial ribbon cutting event held on new Memorial Park land bridge
HOUSTON, Texas — Man-made hills that rise 40 feet above Memorial Drive are expected to help people and wildlife easily explore Houston’s largest urban park. "We only broke ground on this project in August of 2020," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Look where we are now.”. Turner and...
Clara Harris, the Friendswood dentist who ran over and killed her husband in 2002, no longer on parole
HOUSTON — A Friendswood woman who ran over and killed her husband in 2002 for cheating on her has been released from parole. It was a story that made national headlines. Clara Harris, a dentist at the time, had been serving a 20-year prison sentence for manslaughter after killing her husband, David Harris, an orthodontist. She ran over him multiple times.
DWI patrols across Houston area increasing for Super Bowl, Mardi Gras
GALVESTON, Texas — Law enforcement will be ramping up DWI patrols ahead of Super Bowl and Mardi Gras weekend in Galveston. Families impacted by DWI crashes are encouraging people to think twice before drinking and driving. Mayra Urban’s brother, Elijiah Rangel, 26, was recently killed by an alleged drunk...
'Communication failure' | Galveston police chief makes return after controversial raid
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli is back on the job after being suspended following a raid on a home last month while police were looking for a murder suspect. That’s according to the chief, who announced on Saturday that he had returned to duty on February...
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
Galveston boat captain accused of not spreading ashes as he was hired to do, records say
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston boat captain who was hired to spread the ashes of three people offshore has been arrested after police said the ashes were found in other places. Cody Kenney has been charged with three counts of abuse of a corpse. He was released on a...
