Motley Fool

2 Excellent Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Never Sell

Pfizer is an innovative drugmaker on the verge of significantly expanding its lineup of medicines. Apple is looking at lucrative opportunities to monetize its huge and growing installed base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
ValueWalk

Disney Cutting 7,000 Jobs And $5.5B In Costs

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are in a trading range as earnings season motors on. The S&P 500 has managed to stay above 4,100 but seems to have resistance at 4,150. Likewise, the NASDAQ keeps punching above 12,000 but then pulls back to 11,900. The Dow and Russell are also trading in a relatively narrow range this week, as the winners and losers of earnings season are steering things more than macro considerations, typical during earnings.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Chewy is raising prices and winning more customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...

