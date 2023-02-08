In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are in a trading range as earnings season motors on. The S&P 500 has managed to stay above 4,100 but seems to have resistance at 4,150. Likewise, the NASDAQ keeps punching above 12,000 but then pulls back to 11,900. The Dow and Russell are also trading in a relatively narrow range this week, as the winners and losers of earnings season are steering things more than macro considerations, typical during earnings.

1 DAY AGO