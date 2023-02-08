Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Excellent Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Never Sell
Pfizer is an innovative drugmaker on the verge of significantly expanding its lineup of medicines. Apple is looking at lucrative opportunities to monetize its huge and growing installed base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Becomes a Hot Meme Stock
The seller of used cars online has just experienced a crazy stock market week reminiscent of the phenomenon of meme stocks.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
The Nasdaq is already up 15% to start the year.
ValueWalk
Disney Cutting 7,000 Jobs And $5.5B In Costs
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are in a trading range as earnings season motors on. The S&P 500 has managed to stay above 4,100 but seems to have resistance at 4,150. Likewise, the NASDAQ keeps punching above 12,000 but then pulls back to 11,900. The Dow and Russell are also trading in a relatively narrow range this week, as the winners and losers of earnings season are steering things more than macro considerations, typical during earnings.
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
These growth stocks will likely provide consistent gains well into the future.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is staying active as her exchange-traded funds bounce back in 2023.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
In response to the inflow of favorable macro data and the Fed's moderating rate hikes, investor optimism rekindled. This might aid growth stocks to stage a solid recovery in the...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Lyft posts worst trading day ever after grim earnings report shows the company falling behind Uber
The ride-hailing company slumped 36% after posting weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2023.
The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
These three stocks have strong long-term prospects, sustainable cash flows, and reasonable valuations.
A Bull Market Is Coming. Should You Return to Growth Stocks?
Growth stocks could be among the first to rally in a bull market.
Motley Fool
3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar
Chewy is raising prices and winning more customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Top Stocks I'm Buying Hand Over Fist in February
Despite underwhelming earnings reports, these businesses remain great investments in 2023.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
This trio has a lot going for them, and their stocks have tremendous upside.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Comments / 0