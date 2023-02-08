Read full article on original website
Kewanee High to celebrate school song's 100th birthdayMike BerryKewanee, IL
A sensory room, a priority for the new director, opens at Kewanee Public LibrarySusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Eagle Watch Weekend on 1/28 & 1/29Adrian HolmanOglesby, IL
Another clergyman opposes Pride eventMike BerryKewanee, IL
Kewanee police report heroin, meth bustMike BerryKewanee, IL
starvedrock.media
L-P Girls Bowling Team Advances To State Finals
For the second straight season, the L-P girls bowling team will compete for a state title. The Lady Cavs on Saturday finished 3rd as a team at the Decatur Sectional. Olivia Weber led the way with a 1,249 series backed by MaKenzie Hamilton's 1,216 series. L-P will take to the...
starvedrock.media
Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet
An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Princeton Mayor Says Two Terms Enough; Name Coming Off Ballot
Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram Friday announced he's not going to run for a third term. He'd already filed the necessary paperwork to run again. But, Friday he told WLPO News that he's now filed paperwork to come off the ballot. Although speculation on his decision centers on the city council's...
starvedrock.media
Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb
A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
wcbu.org
Here's where things currently stand with the closure of an Illinois Valley hospital
Emily Schaub is pregnant, and she has nowhere to go. The Peru Public Library employee was one of the women receiving obstetrics care at St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru before the suspension of services at the facility was abruptly announced. "I am appalled by the way the hospital handled this....
starvedrock.media
Emergency Landing in Dekalb County
A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday in Dekalb county. Just after 2 p.m. a two-seater plane flying from Shelbyville, Tennessee to Waukeska, Wisconsin lost power. The plane's pilot made an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Airport Road. Neither person in the plane was hurt.
Knox County property transfers for Feb. 2-8, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2-8, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
starvedrock.media
La Salle County Board To Address Peru Hospital Closure
The closure of the hospital in Peru could attract a crowd to the latest La Salle County Board meeting. The board meets Thursday at 1 o'clock in Ottawa and on their agenda is a resolution regarding the hospital closure. At a recent board committee meeting, board member Brian Dose of Ottawa suggested the county seek out relief funds for displaced workers.
starvedrock.media
Meeting Scheduled In Ottawa Regarding Home Repair Funding
Paying for home improvements in Ottawa could be aided by state money. The city of Ottawa received $550,000 dollars as part of a community development grant program. If as a homeowner you meet the grant guidelines, you could qualify for up to $50,000 in home repairs. Funds can go towards structural, electrical, plumbing, and accessibility accommodations.
aroundptown.com
Erie Announces Subdivision Development (photos)
The Village of Erie has announced that plans have been finalized to begin construction of a new subdivision on the corner of Albany Street and 16th Ave. The parcel is across from the Erie Cemetery. The 9-acre subdivision, named the JMTR Addition, is being developed by Rock Roots Development, LLC with construction planned to begin this summer. The Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 30th and approved the Preliminary Plat submitted by the developers.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
starvedrock.media
The Ottawa Radiation Area site will receive 90 million from the EPA to cleanup 17 acres along Route 71
The Environmental Protection Agency is investing 1 billion to cleanup numerous sites under the auspices of the recently passed 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Ottawa Radiation Area site will receive 90 million to cleanup legacy pollution along Route 71 one mile east of the city limits of Ottawa. That 17...
wpsdlocal6.com
Nearly 200 Illinois soldiers mobilize for mission in Middle East
PEORIA, IL — “In its 300-year history, every member of the Illinois National Guard has been always ready, always there to defend our homeland,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said during a ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria Tuesday. According to a release from the National...
starvedrock.media
Brolley And Day Joining Corcoran In Retiring From IVCC
Longtime Illinois Valley Community College President Jerry Corcoran has some company when it comes to retiring. Also calling it a career at the school in Oglesby is Executive Director of Community Relations and Development Fran Brolley. He's retiring at the end of April after 34 years. Meanwhile Executive Assistant to...
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying science jobs in Peoria
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Peoria, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Starting Veterans Banner Program
You can add Marseilles to the list of towns looking to honor veterans by hanging banners. The city is taking applications for their “Honor Your Heroes Banner Program”. For $50, a veteran will be honored on a banner that will go up Memorial Day. You need to provide the veteran's rank, name and date of service to be included on the banner.
starvedrock.media
Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Pleads Not Guilty
Not guilty is the plea by a Streator man who was shot after allegedly coming after a police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was back in court Thursday and was given a May 22nd jury trial date. He's charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer.
starvedrock.media
Montana Wanted For Animal Cruelty To Animals Tracked Down Near Paw Paw
A man wanted out of Montana for cruelty to animals was tracked down in Paw Paw. On Friday morning, Lee County deputies pulled over 48-year-old Thomas Jessberger. He was wanted on a nationwide warrant for violating terms of his conditional release. Jessberger's original charges out of Montana stem from an arrest for 15 counts of cruelty to animals.
