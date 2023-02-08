Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pmg-va.com
Gordon Dan Sumner, 50
Gordon Dan Sumner, 50, of Hillsville, Va., passed away on Feb. 7, 2023. He is survived by his father and stepmother, L. Roe Dan and Donna Sumner of Independence, Va.; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his other half, Pam Robbins. Funeral services were conducted on Feb. 11, 2023, at...
pmg-va.com
Alexander Dean Davis Kirk, 84
Alexander Dean Davis Kirk, age 84, of Wytheville, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Born March 9, 1938, in Smyth County, Va., he was the son of the late Alexander Minitry Kirk and Helen Reeves Kirk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Cleveland "Sonny" Kirk and sister-in-law, Betty Kirk; brother-in-law, Kyle Clayton Boone; and eight half-brothers and sisters.
pmg-va.com
Deputies answered 8,476 calls last year
INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 8,476 calls for service in 2022 and served at total of 5,478 warrants (1,076 criminal and 4,402 civil), according to an annual report. Sheriff Richard Vaughan's report on criminal investigations and police activities last year also included some updates on...
pmg-va.com
Board sets date for trash pickup
INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County has released this year’s schedule for large item pickup, hazardous waste collection and personal document shredding events. The schedule was approved by the Grayson County Board of Supervisors at the Feb. 9 meeting. Registration is not necessary for these events; and they are for...
pmg-va.com
Supper Club announces March menu
INDEPENDENCE — The First Friday Supper Club, which holds its paid dinners once a month, has announced its March menu. Under the theme “Modern Pub,” it will offer a bacon salad with farmhouse cheese dressing, a potato leek soup, a fish course of “Dublin lawyer” (shellfish in a whiskey cream sauce), stuffed pork loin with scalloped apples and a dessert of sticky toffee pudding.
Comments / 0