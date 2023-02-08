Read full article on original website
Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lightsRoger MarshChickasaw, AL
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
A wet ride for Mobile Mystics as crowds take advantage of generous throws
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain or shine -- there was never any question if the Mobile Mystics were gonna roll. And if we’re being honest -- the Port City isn’t afraid of a little rain. “It doesn’t matter... It doesn’t matter -- it’s still fun,” said a brother...
WALA-TV FOX10
New program pairs at-risk youth with first responders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bigs with Badges is a new program launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama and Mobile’s first responders. The program pairs at-risk children with mentors who are firefighters, paramedics and police officers. Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama CEO Aimee Risser talked...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dogs, owners strut their stuff in Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs and their owners strutted their stuff Saturday as he Mystic Mutts of Revelry paraded through downtown Fairhope. Some of the dogs wore costumes. This year’s theme was “Top Dog” -- a play off the blockbuster movie “Top Gun.”. The event also...
Thomas Robert Lane: Woman comes home from work to find roommate dead
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman comes home from work to find her roommate dead in the bathtub. Months earlier, the roommate had filed for divorce from her husband. Was he involved? This is the story of Thomas Robert Lane. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Thomas […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Celebrate Life Luncheon to benefit women’s health initiatives at Mobile Infirmary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrate Life is a new fundraising event to benefit women’s health initiatives at Mobile Infirmary designed to increase awareness about women’s healthcare issues and generate needed funds to improve patient care. Infirmary Foundation’s Celebrate Life Luncheon will generate funds that will support the Breast...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 partners with Infirmary Health to offer free heart screenings this morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is once again partnering with Infirmary Health as we “Go Red” for heart month. To celebrate, Infirmary Health is hosting free heart screenings this morning at three separate locations -- in Mobile, Fairhope and Bay Minette. For the first 100 people at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cold weather didn’t stop folks from enjoying Maids of Mirth parade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday’s cold, drizzly weather was no match for folks’ excitement as they gathered downtown for yet another Mardi Gras parade. “I just love Mardi Gras, I love Mobile, Alabama, it’s the best place-- the birthplace of Mardi Gras, let’s go!” said Layton Warren.
Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Singing Valentines
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Valentine’s Day is almost here! You can send your loved one a one-of-a-kind gift, a singing valentine. Includes 2 songs, rose, card, and box of chocolates. Call 251-298-7105 or email Valentine4Her@gmail.com. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: A conversation with the Mobile Police Department
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, Eric speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform, and crime stats. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson. Tune in to Perspectives Saturday...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rains can’t stop Apollo’s Mystic Ladies from rolling in Daphne
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite all the rain earlier – there was a good break – just in time for the Apollo’s Mystic Ladies to roll on the Eastern Shore. “Rain always comes before the rainbow – So… happy Mardi Gras,” said Dru Bramblett, Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen.
wtoc.com
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas woman is wanted by police for allegedly abandoning her two young children and leaving them alone for nearly two months. Police said the children, who are 12 and 3 years old, were found in deplorable conditions with very little food. “There was no...
WPMI
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
WALA-TV FOX10
Miss Jubilee’s Outstanding Teen 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Miss Jubilee’s Outstanding Teen 2023 is Portia Hollis. Portia is a freshman at Gulf Shores High School. Portia will be competing in the Miss Alabama Teen Competition for her first time March 11-12 at Thompson High School. Portia is involved in community theater and just completed starring as Jetsam the evil eel in the Little Mermaid. She is involved in her school theater program as well as being a peer helper and cheerleader. She is very involved at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church as well as volunteering in the community. She is excited about competing but also about the opportunity to encourage young girls to get involved in the Miss Alabama Organization. Portia started as a Rising Star. The Miss Alabama Organization is the opportunity for scholarships, friendships, and personal growth.
WPMI
Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting
Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies to kick off Mardi Gras on the eastern shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras is about to kick on in Baldwin County and that can only mean one thing. Apollo’s Mystic Ladies are getting ready to roll. The AML parade is the first one each year and the ladies love that role. “Happy Mardi Gras from the...
WALA-TV FOX10
State veterans cemetery in Spanish Fort breaks ground for expansion
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs celebrated an expansion of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort with a groundbreaking Saturday morning. The expansion is funded thanks to a $5 million federal grant. The cemetery opened 10 years ago. This is the first...
WALA-TV FOX10
Steak & Seafood Tower with Nana’s Kitchen & Catering
Latyia and Breanna with Nana’s Kitchen stop by Studio 10 to make a steak, shrimp, and lobster tower!. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and...
Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lights
An Alabama witness at Chickasaw reported watching a disc-shaped object projecting lights at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WALA-TV FOX10
Provision on the Fly opens new drive-thru coffee shop in Montrose
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Provision on the Fly is a drive-thru coffee shop for serious coffee drinkers. Owner William Hanes visited the FOX10 News Studios and sat down with Shelby Myers to discuss the new venture coming to Montrose and how it will differ from his brick-and-mortar location in Fairhope.
