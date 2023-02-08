Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5 feet on 09/17/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 20:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 22:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Elmore; Etowah; Jefferson; Lee; Macon; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Tallapoosa WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Blount, Etowah, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Chilton, Autauga, Montgomery and Pike Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
