Effective: 2023-02-11 19:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5 feet on 09/17/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

