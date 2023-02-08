Effective: 2023-02-11 19:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM CST. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Water covers Old Highway 27 about 7 miles north of Monticello near Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 24.4 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Monticello 22.0 26.2 Sat 7 pm CST 26.1 25.9 25.6

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO