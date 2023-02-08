Read full article on original website
WCAX
Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire
Vermont State Police say two fisherman fell through the ice Saturday morning in South Hero. University of Vermont adds additional school and institute. University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. Vermonters gather to voice...
WCAX
Universal playground enters phase two at Oakledge park
The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements. N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan. Updated: 3 hours ago. New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs. New...
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, February 11 - clipped version
A shift in power might be coming to one of Vermont’s biggest cities on town meeting day. A familiar face running against Rutland’s mayor David Allaire, as he seeks his fourth term. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure...
VTDigger
GSR Solutions and Franklin County Dairy Farm announce the commercial operation of a new dairy manure waste to value process
Burlington, Vermont, February 09, 2023 – GSR Solutions LLC (dba NutriHarvest) and Green Mountain Dairy Farm recently achieved commercial operation of GSR’s biotechnology for dairy farms to transform liquid manure wastewater into value-added fertilizers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided funding assistance for the project’s implementation along with project partners.
1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
WCAX
EPA awards money to help cleanup Vermont Superfund site
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - More federal money is coming to help clean up a superfund site in Corinth. The Pike Hill Copper Mine closed in 1907. It was designated as a Superfund site in 2004. Now, it’s one of 22 Superfund sites nationwide sharing $1 billion in federal funds to...
Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike
The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
VSP: West Rutland man arrested after family fight
A 41-year-old man was arrested after an incident in West Rutland, Vermont Thursday morning.
WCAX
Rutland Area and Windham NAACP host 'Love, Not Blood Campaign'
Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence. It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. NYC officials defend offering...
mynbc5.com
EMS respond to ATV through the ice in Keeler's Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials are responding to an ATV that fell through the ice in Keeler's Bay in South Hero Saturday morning. This comes as officials continue to warn about the dangers of thinning ice.
mynbc5.com
New York State Police investigate triple-fatal fire in Saranac
SARANAC, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating the cause of a triple-fatal fire in Saranac. Clinton County Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls around 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire at 1349 Strackville Rd. in the town of Saranac. The Saranac Fire Dept. along with Cadyville...
newportdispatch.com
4 Orleans County schools, 21 statewide targeted by false reports of shootings
NEWPORT — A series of hoax calls targeted K-12 schools across Vermont on Wednesday with false reports of shootings, including four schools in Orleans County. State police say 21 schools were targeted by the calls, which were received from 8:40 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the main line of a dispatch center, police department or town office.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Rutland, Vermont
Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
WCAX
Blood drive honors 12-year-old Addi Carroll
Three people die in Saranac, NY house fire
The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 Saturday morning. The victims' names weren't available Saturday night.
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right?
Vermont Fish & Wildlife will use our tax dollars lobbying the Legislature in favor of a small special-interest group, when it should be working for wildlife and the majority of Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right? .
