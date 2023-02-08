ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Quadruple Dream Over For PSG After Coupe de France Loss At Marseille

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29V7La_0kh0l7Ry00

The Coupe de France is the only trophy Messi has competed for in his career and never won.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of winning the quadruple this season are over after Lionel Messi and Co fell to a 2-1 defeat at Marseille in the Coupe de France.

The Ligue 1 leaders were deservedly beaten at the Stade Velodrome, where they had just two shots on target, compared to Marseille's seven.

Marseille took the lead courtesy of a 31st-minute penalty scored by Alexis Sanchez following a foul by Sergio Ramos on Cengiz Under.

Ramos made amends just before half-time when he equalized with a fine header from Neymar's corner.

But Marseille deservedly retook the lead in the second half when Ruslan Malinovskyi spectacularly blasted the ball into the top corner from 20 yards to send the hosts into the quarter-finals.

The Coupe de France is the only trophy that Messi has competed for in his career and not won.

Messi and Neymar both played the full 90 minutes for PSG but Kylian Mbappe missed the game with a hamstring injury.

PSG are still in the hunt for a treble this season.

Christophe Galtier's side won the Trophee des Champions in July and are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after 22 rounds of fixtures.

PSG will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

An action shot taken of Lionel Messi (left) and Cengiz Under during Marseille's 2-1 win over PSG

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Matthieu Mirville

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
William

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
HOLAUSA

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom Dolores Aveiro’s new look surprises fans

A recent image of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mom Dolores Aveiro has people talking. The 68-year-old mom visited her go-to salon in Madeira, Portugal, where her hairdresser Max gave her a slaying look. After the appointment, they took a photo together which they both uploaded on Instagram, but many were...
The Comeback

Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision

American soccer star Christian Pulisic will soon be departing Chelsea, according to one media report. Multiple sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic will be out the door as Chelsea eyes a “radical overhaul” of its squad ahead of a summer clearout. Pulisic joined Chelsea on an estimated £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Read more... The post Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award

ZURICH (AP) — It’s Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé again, this time for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022. Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and France’s superstar forward head the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA on Friday, eight weeks after leading their teams in an epic final in Qatar.
theScore

Real Madrid extend record by winning 5th Club World Cup title

Rabat, Feb 11, 2023 (AFP) - Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup for a record fifth time with a pulsating 5-3 win over Al Hilal on Saturday in Morocco. Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde struck twice each, while Karim Benzema also scored on his return from injury in Madrid's spectacular victory over their Saudi Arabian opponents.
sportszion.com

‘We are not going back to Barcelona’ Lionel Messi’s brother drops bombshell on PSG star’s return to childhood c

Lionel Messi is Barcelona’s biggest icon after the little magician spent his most days of life playing for the Blaugrana and became the legend of the club. After joining Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia, at the age of 13 and working his way up to the first team, Messi achieved the feat of club’s highest goal scorer and has the most appearances for Catalonia.
FOX Sports

Messi to be available for Champions League game with Bayern

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will be available for the Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday despite being left out of the squad for this weekend's French league match at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier said Friday. Messi strained his hamstring in the 2-1 loss to...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Brentford; PSG at Monaco

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Arsenal is hardly in panic mode after a surprise 1-0 loss to Everton but the Premier League leader will want to get back on track when Brentford visits Emirates Stadium. Next week there's a showdown with second-placed Manchester City. Arsenal has a five-point lead and a game in hand over City. Brentford has four wins and two draws in its past six games. Chelsea will try to reboot its top-four hopes when it travels across London to face West Ham in a match that should offer an intriguing midfield duel between Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice. Chelsea paid a British record fee to sign Fernandez, and Rice could fetch similar figures if he leaves the Hammers. Fourth-placed Newcastle visits second-from-bottom Bournemouth in the evening match. Leicester hosts Tottenham. Brighton is at Crystal Palace. Wolverhampton will try to build off its 3-0 win over Liverpool when it visits last-place Southampton. Fulham hosts Nottingham Forest.
Yardbarker

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz sets sights on Real Madrid showdown

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz believes he can make next month's Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Diaz has not featured since sustaining a knee injury during the Reds' 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on October 9. The Colombian was named in Liverpool's mid-season training camp in Dubai during the World Cup hiatus but suffered a setback after returning to training and flew back to England to undergo surgery on the knee issue.
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy