Quadruple Dream Over For PSG After Coupe de France Loss At Marseille

The Coupe de France is the only trophy Messi has competed for in his career and never won.

Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of winning the quadruple this season are over after Lionel Messi and Co fell to a 2-1 defeat at Marseille in the Coupe de France.

The Ligue 1 leaders were deservedly beaten at the Stade Velodrome, where they had just two shots on target, compared to Marseille's seven.

Marseille took the lead courtesy of a 31st-minute penalty scored by Alexis Sanchez following a foul by Sergio Ramos on Cengiz Under.

Ramos made amends just before half-time when he equalized with a fine header from Neymar's corner.

But Marseille deservedly retook the lead in the second half when Ruslan Malinovskyi spectacularly blasted the ball into the top corner from 20 yards to send the hosts into the quarter-finals.

Messi and Neymar both played the full 90 minutes for PSG but Kylian Mbappe missed the game with a hamstring injury.

PSG are still in the hunt for a treble this season.

Christophe Galtier's side won the Trophee des Champions in July and are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after 22 rounds of fixtures.

PSG will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.