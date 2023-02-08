'Have A Heart': Reward Upped In Acid Attack That Left Hofstra Student Disfigured

Police are renewing calls for tips nearly two years after a Long Island college student suffered devastating injuries in an acid attack outside of her home.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 7, Nassau County Police said they are increasing the reward to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest in the attack on Nafiah Ikram.

Surveillance footage captured the attack, which happened shortly after the 21-year-old arrived at her Elmont home from work on the night of Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

The video shows Ikram exiting her car and walking toward her house when someone runs up and throws acid on her without saying anything. The suspect is then seen running away.

“The unknown attacker knew how dangerous the acid was as they were seen on camera wearing gloves,” reads a GoFundMe campaign created to help the family with medical expenses.

“The attacker used a dark brown acid known to cause blindness and severe burning.”

Surveillance footage of the acid attack on Nafiah Ikram outside her Elmont home on the night of Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Fatima Farooq

When the young woman screamed for help the acid got into her mouth, burning her tongue and throat, and hindering her breathing, the campaign said. When she ran inside, her parents tried helping her and suffered burns on their hands and forearms in the process.

“If her parents were not home to help her and call 911 right away she would not have made it,” reads the GoFundMe.

In the years since the attack, Ikram has undergone numerous surgeries after suffering severe burns on her face, eyes, chest, and arms. According to the fundraiser, she was wearing contact lenses at the time and the acid melted them onto her eyes. She eventually lost sight in her right eye.

She later underwent reconstructive surgery for her right eyelid, she told the New York Post .

“There will be many plastic surgeries,” she told the outlet. “If you ask me in five years, it will probably be 25 surgeries.”

Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, Ikram pleaded with her attacker to come forward.

"Have a heart, and just do what is right to clear your mind, and help me get better," she said.

County officials said they believe the suspect lives in the area.

"Someone out there knows who this coward is," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters. "And let's bring this coward to justice with help of the community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or submit tips online. All tips will remain anonymous.