ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Melanie Lynskey pushes back on America’s Next Top Model winner fat-shaming her

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3834bg_0kh0l19c00

Melanie Lynskey had a few choice words for America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry after the model body-shamed her.

Lynskey took to Twitter on Wednesday to repost the since-deleted tweet from Curry, who was the season one winner of ANTM in 2003. The TV personality tweeted a photo of the actor from her photoshoot with InStyle in August 2022, which featured the Yellowjackets star posing in a brown, sparkly gown and a multi-coloured cape.

Curry criticised Lynskey’s figure in the tweet and claimed that her shape didn’t fit the role Lynskey was cast in for the drama series The Last of Us.

“Her body says life of luxury…not post apocalyptic warlord. Where is linda hamilton when you need her?” Curry wrote, clearly suggesting that only women of a specific size would be appropriate for the post-apocalyptic drama show.

In response to Curry, Lynskey defended herself and pushed back on the notion that her character, one who acts as a leader for a resistance group in a post-apocalyptic climate, needs to look a specific way.

“Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us ,” she wrote. “And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.”

As of 8 February, the tweet has more than 18,200 views, with fans praising Lynskey and criticising Curry.

“You look incredible, thriving, healthy and gorgeous,” one wrote, while another added: “You couldn’t possibly look hotter.”

A third claimed: “Adrianne’s mouth says life of not knowing when to be quiet.”

Curry later responded to Lynskey’s tweet, in which she claimed that the actor made edits to her initial post.

“She edited out my tweet where I said she had a perfect hourglass frame that I did not associate with warriors,” she wrote . “Actors taking character criticism as personal attacks is mind blowing.”

When Twitter users accused Curry of body shaming Lynskey, she went on to clarify that her initial comments were about The Last of Us character, not the actor.

“Her body is perfect. Not warlord perfect,” Curry wrote . “I’m talking about a fictional character. I also said she was sorry voiced and short. The fictional character.”

In a third tweet , she continued to claim that Lynskey’s character wasn’t believable for a post-apocalyptic world because she had a “small stature and curvy frame”. Lynskey has not yet responded to Curry’s follow-up tweets.

This wasn’t the first time that the Don't Look Up star has spoken out about body shaming. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022 , she revealed how pressured she felt to lose weight while working on the film Coyote Ugly . She recalled the â€‹â€‹“regimen” that she and her co-stars had to “go on” while filming.

“It was ridiculous. I was already starving myself and as thin as I could possibly be for this body, and I was still a [size] four,” she said. “That was already people putting a lot of Spanx on me in wardrobe fittings and being very disappointed when they saw me, the costume designer being like: ‘Nobody told me there would be girls like you.”

Lynskey also noted that she was subject to body shaming by makeup artists and shared the “really intense feedback” that she’d receive about her looks.

“People doing my makeup and being like: ‘I’m just going to help you out by giving you a bit more of a jawline and stuff,’” she explained. “Just the feedback was constantly like: ‘You’re not beautiful. You’re not beautiful.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Curry and Lynskey for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
The Independent

‘It gives me the creeps’: Ulrika Jonsson reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio ‘sickening’ dating controversy

Ulrika Jonsson has criticised Leonardo DiCaprio amid rumours that the actor, 48, is dating a 19-year-old.The TV presenter was responding to claims that the actor is reportedly dating Israeli model Eden Polani.Neither DiCaprio nor Polani have confirmed if they are in a relationship, and The Independent has contacted DiCaprio’s representative for comment. Meanwhile, a source told People: “Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group.”The rumours have led social media users to highlight that the age gap between the pair is the same...
The Independent

‘It’s like a religion’: Viral video of sobbing woman reignites debate over ‘Disney adults’

A viral TikTok video of a crying woman has once again sparked the debate over the phenomenon of “Disney adults”.@Jordan.Jacee’s video shows the moment she walks into the Disneyworld theme park in Orlando, Florida, and breaks down “ugly crying” at the very sight of Cinderella’s Castle in the distance.The video was posted in November, but was picked up by a social account this week, leading to 3.4 million views and nearly 17,000 comments – many of them scathing about so-called “Disney adults”.In the clip, Jordan wears Mickey Mouse ears and cries as a song called ‘What Dreams are Made Of’...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Harry Styles hails female artists as he sweeps the Brit Awards

Harry Styles dominated the Brit Awards, winning all four of the awards he was nominated for.The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Sam Smith, descended on London’s O2 Arena for the annual ceremony on Saturday night.Former One Direction star Styles, 29, used his speeches to acknowledge his “privilege” and namecheck the female artists who were absent from the best artist category this year.The winner of @Mastercarduk Album of the Year is @Harry_Styles' Harry's House #BRITs pic.twitter.com/FsH0EjSG6T— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023The event faced a backlash this year, its second with gender-neutral categories, after the best...
The Independent

‘This is insane’: Viewers disturbed by new true-crime show Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

The new true-crime documentary, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, has been met with shock from viewers.Since the series arrived in US streaming service Hulu on Thursday (9 February), many have posted on social media about how disturbing they have found the story of a sex cult led by a student’s middle-aged father.Stolen Youth showcases interviews with victims of Larry Ray, incorporating video tapes and audio recordings to tell the story of his grim 10-year influence over a group of young people.It follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 – which began when Ray moved...
The Independent

No one noticed All Quiet on the Western Front. Now it’s Netflix’s best ever shot at Oscar

In an Oscar season defined by its surprises, from the bizarre, celebrity-led campaign to earn Andrea Riseborough a Best Actress nomination, to Normal People’s Paul Mescal getting a nod aged 26, the biggest has been the rise of a movie no one cared about a few months ago. Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front was released in October to little fanfare. It felt like one of those random original films to appear on a typical Friday morning with no real stars and (it seemed) few corporate expectations. Cut to today, though, and it has more Bafta nominations than any...
The Independent

Proenza Schouler debut effortlessly cool looks at NYFW

Known for notoriously dressing the It Girl, it came as no surprise when actor and fashion muse Chloë Sevigny opened the show for Proenza Schouler Saturday to a room packed with her celeb peers.The design duo behind Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, took fashion show attendees on a showcase of their reality and the spirit of the everyday woman at the Chelsea Factory for New York Fashion Week. Named after their mother’s maiden names, the two designers honored the women in their lives both new and old with their latest collection. It was the growth of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Sergio Hudson delivers colorful ‘90s celebration at NYFW

Sergio Hudson created a nostalgic scene with shoulder pads, neon colors and graffiti prints taken right out of the early '90s with his latest collection Saturday.Hudson, who has dressed the likes of Beyoncé and Michelle Obama, borrowed inspiration from artist Jason Naylor’s colorful and borderline psychedelic murals for New York Fashion Week in an eclectic celebration of energy.Models walked on a graffiti print by Naylor with voluminous Fran Drescher hairstyles in multi-colored mini dress suit sets to thumping beats. Hudson told The Associated Press that Naylor added his vision to Hudson’s brand name iconography and the two merged their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Wet Leg win at UK's Brit Awards

It was Harry's night at the Brit Awards.Harry Styles won four prizes, including album of the year, at the U.K.'s leading music awards Saturday, while female-led indie rock band Wet Leg took trophies for group of the year and best new artist.Beyoncé added two Brits to her crowded shelf of awards — international artist of the year and international song of the year, for “Break My Soul.”Styles took the album of the year trophy for “Harry’s House,” less than a week after winning the same category at the Grammy Awards. He also won for pop/R&B act, song of the...
The Independent

Brits are ‘Harry’s House’ as Styles sweeps the board with four wins

The 2023 Brit awards have come to a conclusion – albeit a slightly uneventful one. Britain’s biggest night in music saw a number of repeat winners, with Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg and Harry Styles taking home multiple awards. The awards ceremony was held on Saturday 11 February. The event kicked off at London’s O2 arena with a star-studded red carpet. Celebrities including Styles, Sam Smith, Salma Hayek, Lewis Capaldi, and Ellie Goulding struck a pose.Smith, in particular, turned heads in their shiny black inflatable latex jumpsuit. You can see the boldest looks from the Brits here.Comedian Mo...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy