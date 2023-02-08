ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disturbing Details Emerge From Russell Wilson's Foundation

By Milo Taibi
 3 days ago

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, created the Why Not You Foundation in 2014. On its official website, the nonprofit says it "supports student access to equal education opportunities, children’s health and food security initiatives."

A USA Today report, however, has cast doubt on these ideals. Reporter Jason Wolf carried out a six-month investigation into the organization and found that "just 24.3 cents of every dollar" reportedly went toward charitable activities.

Since the organization's inception, USA Today reported, the Why Not You Foundation has spent more than half of its total revenue on "fundraising, administrative and management expenses, including the salaries of three employees, who have received $1.9 million combined."

Wolf's reporting comes as a remarkable disappointment for football fans and serves as cause for Wilson to respond to USA Today's findings.

The article detailed alleged excess spending within the foundation, including "more than $200,000 a year for an executive who also worked for Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family office."

What's more, legal experts in the nonprofit field that Wolf contacted said the IRS could take an interest in the foundation's nefarious spending.

"There is a high probability the IRS could conclude the salaries constitute excess benefit transactions and levy substantial penalties," Wolf reported.

Wilson's representation declined interview for the USA Today story, instead sending a boilerplate email. This surely won't suffice among fans of Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

To begin the process of righting these wrongs, Wilson and Ciara would be well-served to address these claims.

Comments / 118

Michael Waninger
3d ago

Most charities spend 75-85% running the organization and only a small amount goes to help people. So why is this one singled out ? Why has the government done nothing about all the others.

Reply(13)
41
Bob Bandfield
3d ago

like Harry and Meeagain archwell charity's.. charity's get 5 cents on dollar and they get 95 cents. it's legal as it's in Delaware. what a rip off

Reply
13
Swany05
3d ago

And this is a prime example of why you should do your due diligence before donating to 💩 like this.

Reply(3)
49
