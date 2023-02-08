St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church hosts barbecue News Staff Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:27 ImageBody

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stonewall will hold its 31st annual Parish Festival on Sunday, March 5.

The public is invited to come and enjoy the food and afternoon of fellowship.

Events include a barbecue chicken meal, silent auction and prize drawing.

Tickets for the prize drawing can be purchased at weekend Masses, from parish members, at Weinheimer and Son Store in Stonewall or on the day of the festival.

A chicken barbecue meal with all the trimmings will be served at St. Thomas Hall, located at 390 St. Francis Street.

Serving begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. or sold out.

Plates are $15 each and can be eaten in the hall or will be available “to go” through the drive through.

To enter the “drivethrough,” turn onto Keystone Street (by Weinheimer and Son Store) from U.S. Highway 290. Then turn right on Ranch Road 1 and continue to St. Francis Street where drivers will turn right. After picking up plates, drivers will exit south (only) onto St. Francis Street.

A variety of items will be given away in the prize drawing, including a “Log Cabin” pattern quilt; gift cards; cellar tours and tastings; gift baskets; Savage 22LR rifle with scope and Savage 17HMR rifle with scope (restrictions apply); 24” fire pit; sampler pack mixed cuts of beef approx. 15 lbs; portable outdoor butane cooker; Keurig coffee maker; Mommy and me apron sets; four weekend Stonewall Peach JAMboree passes and more.

The drawing will be at the end of the barbecue serving.

The silent auction will be held throughout the dinner and will close with final bidding at 1 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the church and programs.

Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on the day of the festival is at 10 a.m. only. The church is served by the Rev. John Nolan, pastor, and the Rev. Inna Gundreddy, parochial vicar.

More information is available by calling DeAnn Hampton at 830-9929633, Kim Baethge at 830997-0783 or the church office at 830-644-2368.