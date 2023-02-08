ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collaborative divorce attorney offers forum

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Divorce With Respect Week is coming up March 6-10, reports Tom Carnes, a Fredericksburg collaborative divorce attorney and family law professional who is offering free consultations to potential clients.

Divorce With Respect Week is a period during which collaborative divorce attorneys in Texas and throughout the United States can provide free consultations to potential clients and help them “untie the knot” without a stressful and costly court battle, says Carnes.

“The consultation could be beneficial to residents considering a divorce or seeking trustworthy legal advice from a local professional,” said a spokesman for the attorney.

Fredericksburg residents can visit divorcewithrespectweek. com to schedule a free 30-minute consultation with Carnes during Divorce With Respect Week.

Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during a virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss how the collaborative divorce process can be used to manage conflict with dignity and respect, the spokesman said.

