FVPS Academy opens

The Fredericksburg Volunteers in Police Support, Inc. (FVPS) will meet Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Gillespie County Law Enforcement Center (LEC) , located at 1601 E. Main St.

The FVPS Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. and the general membership business meeting follows at 6:30 p.m.

Guest speaker Sgt. Sterling Hood and K-9 Furex from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office will present a program about their job of preventing drugs from entering and passing through the community.

Alumni graduates from any of the 18 previously held Fredericksburg Citizen Police Academies plus anyone interested and/or signed up to attend the next Citizen Police Academy (CPA) are invited to attend the February meeting.

The next CPA is scheduled to start in March 2023 and applications are being accepted. The academy provides citizens the opportunity to learn more about how the Fredericksburg Police Department operates and the challenges the department faces on a day-to-day basis.

The academy is open to all residents of Gillespie County, meeting at the Gillespie County Law Enforcement Center (LEC) for 10 weekly sessions on Tuesday evenings. There is no fee to attend and applications will be accepted on first comefirst serve basis with a maximum of 25 attendees.

The goal of the academy is to enhance, through education, the positive relationship between the Fredericksburg Police Department and the community.

Students who complete the academy sessions are invited to join the FVPS.

The FVPS organization partners with and supports the local law enforcement agencies to provide opportunities for civic-minded citizens to give back to the community as volunteers.

FVPS volunteers may sign up at the meeting to help on daily shifts at the Fredericksburg Police Department Substation, with the Business Identification and Emergency Contact Notification Database Program which provides law enforcement officers with business owner name and contact information in the event of an emergency, perform vacation residence checks using the marked volunteer car, or to do clerical tasks at the Law Enforcement Center and Substation.

Annual FVPS 2023 membership dues of $10 per individual or $100 for a lifetime membership may be paid at the meeting or brought to Treasurer Brenda Miiller at the LEC. Officers of the organization for 2023 include Ken Williamson, president; Robert Taylor, vice president; Brenda Miiller, treasurer; and Vicki Taylor, secretary. Directors include Bruce Atkins, Debbie Campbell and Mike Haley.

For information about joining FVPS or the next Citizen Police Academy, contact the Law Enforcement Center Monday through Friday at 830-997-7585 or visit www.fbgtx.org, click on Departments and then on Police Department.