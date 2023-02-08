ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Fish Fry Fridays will return Feb. 24 to St. Joseph’s Halle

By News Staff
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
 3 days ago
Fish Fry Fridays will return Feb. 24 to St. Joseph’s Halle News Staff Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:27 Image
Body

Fish Fry Dinners will return to St. Joseph’s Halle on Friday, Feb. 24 and recur every Friday through March 31, during Lent.

The St. Joseph’s Society and Halle, St. Ann’s Society, JFK Court Catholic Daughters, Knights of Columbus 9765, St. Mary’s Catholic School and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission collaborate to offer the Friday evening events.

They invite the entire community of Fredericksburg to join them for “constructive community outreach.” The dinners are an effort to bring together townsfolk of all faiths, according to St. Joseph’s Society.

Meals include fried catfish, French fries, coleslaw and beans. Guests are asked to make donations in exchange for meals. There are dine-in or to-go meal options.

Service runs from 5:307:30 p.m. each Friday, including Feb. 24 and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Call Darin Holmes, 830456-1999, or Teo Luciano, 210-884-7929, for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycanyonlake.com

Enjoy a Homemade Chicken-Noodle Dinner Friday at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church

Fifteen years ago barbecue and shrimp were the favorites at community fundraisers in Canyon Lake. “Lots of different choices, but nobody was doing anything with chicken,” said Carol Bisset with the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, 206 Flintstone Dr. in Startzville. “I thought to myself my goodness, why don’t we invent a chicken-noodle dinner for our church and make a few dollars that we can put back into the church in the way we see would honor our community?”
CANYON LAKE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Horizon Distributors brings outdoor, landscape and irrigation supplies to New Braunfels

Horizon Distributors is a supplier for green industry professionals and licensed contractors, stocked with landscape and irrigation products needed to complete jobs. (Courtesy Horizon Distributors) Horizon Distributors had a soft opening of its new location at 4312 N. I-35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels in November. The landscape and irrigation...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
The Highlander

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

221
Followers
429
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Comments / 0

Community Policy