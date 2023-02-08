Fish Fry Fridays will return Feb. 24 to St. Joseph’s Halle News Staff Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:27 ImageBody

Fish Fry Dinners will return to St. Joseph’s Halle on Friday, Feb. 24 and recur every Friday through March 31, during Lent.

The St. Joseph’s Society and Halle, St. Ann’s Society, JFK Court Catholic Daughters, Knights of Columbus 9765, St. Mary’s Catholic School and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission collaborate to offer the Friday evening events.

They invite the entire community of Fredericksburg to join them for “constructive community outreach.” The dinners are an effort to bring together townsfolk of all faiths, according to St. Joseph’s Society.

Meals include fried catfish, French fries, coleslaw and beans. Guests are asked to make donations in exchange for meals. There are dine-in or to-go meal options.

Service runs from 5:307:30 p.m. each Friday, including Feb. 24 and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Call Darin Holmes, 830456-1999, or Teo Luciano, 210-884-7929, for more information.