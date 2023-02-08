ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals capture Fort Worth wins

By News Staff
 3 days ago
YOUTH AGRICULTURE

  • Layna Ottmers exhibited the Champion Senior Heifer Calf in the Hereford Junior Heifer Show, at the Fort Worth Stock Show.
  • The Senior Reserve Champion Female in the Shorthorn Junior Heifer Show at the Fort Worth Stock Show was exhibited by Holt Ottmers.
  • Keyser Ottmers
Three Fredericksburg 4-H students, two who are siblings, and the third who happens to be a cousin, captured wins at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Jan. 21-22.

Layna Ottmers won the Champion Senior Heifer Calf award with OTTM Belle 20F in the Hereford Junior Heifer Show at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Jan. 22.

Her brother, Keyser Ottmers, captured the Showmanship Champion win with Kmem Juanada 37K in the Angus Junior Heifer Show on Jan. 22.

Their cousin, Holt Ottmers, won the Senior Reserve Champion Female award with CTG Jewel in the Shorthorn Junior Heifer Show on Jan. 21.

The 2023 Show hosted junior exhibitors from across Texas competing for awards and more than $37,110 in Junior Heifer Show premiums. With 4-H and FFA members from 239 of Texas’ 254 counties competing in livestock shows, judging contests and other competitions, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo “takes pride in providing learning opportunities in agriculture and livestock production,” according to the organization. “Their experiences not only enlighten them on the importance of stewardship and helping feed the world, they also help provide the means to attend college and enter exciting career paths.”

“Generations of families have competed in the Fort Worth Stock Show, and it remains a cherished rite of passage for many who plan to make agriculture a career or who want to be a part of a school’s team program,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Bradford S. Barnes. “Even after decades of being involved in this show, I remain in awe of these young people and am more convinced than ever that the agricultural lifestyle is truly the lifeblood of this great nation.”

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo ended Feb. 4. Learn more about the show and winners online at https://www. fwssr.com/.

