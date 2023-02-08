FISD bus drivers needed

FISD bus drivers needed News Staff Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:27 ImageBody

In the Know with Dr. Joe

I am sending this message on behalf of Fredericksburg Independent School District’s Transportation Department and our more than 480 staff members who support FISD’s mission by providing safe and reliable transportation to and from school each day.

Like other districts throughout the state and nation, Fredericksburg ISD has experienced a shortage of drivers over the last few years.

With the support of our existing staff, including bus drivers, coaches and teachers, we have been able to cover daily routes thus far, but the lack of additional bus drivers is stressing our system.

Therefore, I am reaching out to our Fredericksburg ISD community to ask for your assistance as we work to fill vacancies.

At this time, we are seeking: - Seven bus drivers; - One special education monitor; - One fuel technician; - One service technician; Our transportation team is currently made up of FISD parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and community members, and we offer flexible schedules (a.m./p.m. shifts) and benefits that include medical, dental, vision and life insurance.

You can learn more about these positions and how to apply by visiting our website at www.fisd.org or calling 830-997-9551.

Fredericksburg ISD is also seeking other support and instructional staff, such as custodians, maintenance and school nutrition staff, teachers, aides, and substitutes.

Fredericksburg ISD is a great place to work, as we are all working together to help support the students of our community.

Please consider joining our team or helping us spread the word about the opportunities available.