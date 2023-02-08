Read full article on original website
Related
wiproud.com
Wis. daycare accused of neglect, operating without license
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges are filed against a La Crosse County childcare provider accused of neglect. 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor is charged with neglecting a child causing great bodily harm and operating a daycare without a license. According to the criminal complaint, a La Crosse police...
news8000.com
Winona County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help with shooting investigation
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) -- The Winona County Sheriff's announced they are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation. According to a Facebook post, a resident came back to their home near County Road 12 and County Road 7 Thursday and discovered a bullet hole in the side of their home and located a bullet inside their house.
drydenwire.com
La Crosse Man Sentenced To 5 Years For Illegal Gun Possession
MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Marcelle Davis, 22, La Crosse, Wisconsin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. Davis pleaded guilty to this charge on October 7, 2022.
winonaradio.com
Winona County Officials Investigating Shooting at House Near Nodine
(KWNO)- The Winona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 39000 block of County Road 12. Officers responded to a report of a house being shot at, at 9:10 p.m. on February 9th. Upon investigation, officers found a 9mm bullet inside the home. Officers concluded...
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
tiremeetsroad.com
What happened to that Gays Mills woman arrested for driving 106 MPH in a 30 MPH zone in Coon Valley, Vernon County Wisconsin?
According to court records, McKaig spent time in jail and eventually was fined. oss a thread and video titled, “Idiot going 106 to get to school and work.”. According to a press release from the Coon Valley Police Department as well as coverage by WEAU and the LaCrosse Tribune, the offending driver was identified as 35-year-old Amanda McKaig of Gays Mills.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff: Missing Wisconsin woman died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure
TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a missing woman and now have a cause of death. According to an update provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Wanna, who was found dead in a rural area of Monroe County, died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure.
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
news8000.com
Residents evacuated after fire extends to two floors of La Crosse apartment
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- All occupants of a La Crosse apartment building were evacuated Thursday night due to a fire that extended to two floors of the building. Crews responded to 136 Milwaukee Street at 8:19 p.m. Thursday. After quickly extinguishing flames on the first floor, they discovered flames made it to a second-floor apartment.
news8000.com
Details released in death of Tomah woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after fire in La Crosse apartment building Thursday night
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at an apartment building in La Crosse Thursday night. The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire happened at a building on the 100 block of Milwaukee Street on La Crosse’s lower north side. According to a...
x1071.com
Vehicle Crashes in to Swamp in Crawford County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County. At around 8am Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Highway 131 near Misty Valley Avenue in the Village of Gays Mills. A passerby reported that there was an unoccupied vehicle in a swamp. An investigation determined that 43 year old Aaron Polensky of Gays Mills lost control of his vehicle earlier. The vehicle traveled over a curb, through a fence, and struck some trees before coming to rest in the swamp. The vehicle had severe damage. Polensky left the scene and was later contacted by law enforcement. Polensky was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway, and Failure to Maintain Control. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bob’s Towing Service.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls School Places Teacher On Leave
A Black River Falls teacher is on leave after a video posted to social media included racially insensitive and inappropriate comments. The comments were directed towards Native students. They are currently investigating this matter and will address the matter as appropriate. Please know that the statements made in the video in no way represent the views or beliefs of the SDBRF.
KMOV
‘You’re Native, right?’ Student says school staff member made racist comment caught on audio
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - A Ho-Chunk student is speaking out after she said a school staff member made a racially derogatory comment toward her. The Black River Falls School District confirms the staff member is currently on administrative leave. The family said change needs to happen because racial...
winonaradio.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- At 6:36 p.m. on February 9 a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 at Gilmore Avenue in Winona. A Chevy was traveling north bound on Hwy 61 to Gilmore Avenue, a Cadillac was moving southbound on Hwy 61 and a Ford was stopped on Gilmore Avenue, according to MN State Patrol.
WEAU-TV 13
School staff member placed on leave after making inappropriate comments to student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A School District of Black River Falls staff member is on leave after allegedly making inappropriate comments towards one of the district’s students that was recorded on video and distributed on social media earlier this week. Shelly Severson, the district’s superintendent, said in...
x1071.com
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by vehicle in Richland County
A man from Lone Rock died after he was hit by a vehicle in Richland County Tuesday. At approximately 6:45pm, Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on County Highway B just East of the intersection of County Highway BA in the Town of Sylvan. Deputies arrived at the scene minutes after the call was reported to dispatch and were able to render aid to the injured pedestrian, 66 year old Bruce Anderson of Lone Rock until Medical First Responders arrived. Deputies also met with 33 year old Jamie Zinkle of Lone Rock, who was the driver of the vehicle and reported the crash. Zinkle did not show any signs of impairment while speaking with deputies and voluntarily submitted to testing. Anderson was taken to Richland Hospital by Lone Rock EMS for life threatening injuries. Anderson was then taken by Med Flight to UW Madison Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the Technical Reconstruction of the crash as the crash is still under investigation.
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
thecountyline.net
New snowmobile bridge in Norwalk dedicated to late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and families
The Norwalk Trailriders Snowmobile Club dedicated its new steel bridge, a roughly $60,000 structure behind the Norwalk Village Park ball diamond, to the late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and their families on Sunday. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Comments / 4