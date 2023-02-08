CCSCC meeting slated Feb. 17 News Staff Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:27 ImageBody

The Cave Creek School Community Center (CCSCC) business meeting is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the school, located at 470 Cave Creek Road.

The Games Club meets immediately after the Friday meeting. Organizers suggest attendees bring a snack and/or a dessert and drink to share.

Contact Karen Henricksen at 830-9908138 or by email at karenh@ctesc.net with any questions regarding the CCSCC Games Club.

Leave a return phone number and message if there is no answer. Beginners are welcome.