ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

CCSCC meeting slated Feb. 17

By News Staff
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.
 3 days ago
CCSCC meeting slated Feb. 17 News Staff Wed, 02/08/2023 - 16:27 Image
Body

The Cave Creek School Community Center (CCSCC) business meeting is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the school, located at 470 Cave Creek Road.

The Games Club meets immediately after the Friday meeting. Organizers suggest attendees bring a snack and/or a dessert and drink to share.

Contact Karen Henricksen at 830-9908138 or by email at karenh@ctesc.net with any questions regarding the CCSCC Games Club.

Leave a return phone number and message if there is no answer. Beginners are welcome.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cntraveler.com

This Once-Quiet Texas Town Is Now a Booming Wine Destination

On a balmy spring Saturday in downtown Fredericksburg, sunlight sparkles on the windows of Main Street's historic limestone buildings. The thoroughfare is bustling, kids eat ice cream cones as their parents wander in and out of stylish shops and art galleries, and friends catch up over huge steins of Hefeweizen at a shady biergarten. There's a small-town charm to the place, almost Mayberry-esque but hipper. It's hard to believe that not long ago Fredericksburg was a snoozy place visited mostly by San Antonians who would make the 70-mile drive to spend an afternoon poking around the antiques stores, admiring the fields of wildflowers that erupt in kaleidoscopic glory every April, and picking up a flat of sweet Hill Country peaches from a fruit stand.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

District scores post-COVID 'C' from agency

District scores post-COVID 'C' from agency Sharon Brooks Wed, 02/08/2023 - 10:49 Image Director of Bands Brian Hecimovich, center, congratulates FHS students James Qualben, left, and Austin Merrill, who made All-State Band. Fredericksburg Middle School Principal Dalen Kirchner accepts the monthly staff attendance trophy from FISD Director of School Leadership Stacy Rush. ...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
dailytrib.com

Whataburger in Marble Falls closes for remodeling

Workers applied the finishing touches to the roof of Whataburger, 1204 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, on Thursday. The fast-food restaurant closed for remodeling on Feb. 8 and will reopen on Feb. 13. Staff photo by Nathan Bush. DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

221
Followers
429
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Comments / 0

Community Policy