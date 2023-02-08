ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentine’s lunch for surviving spouses set

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Holy Ghost Lutheran Church will host a Valentine’s Day luncheon at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for those who have lost spouses.

“Valentine’s Day can be a bit of an awkward holiday for surviving spouses,” said the Rev. Bobby Vitek. “We have offered this opportunity for fellowship and a homecooked meal for the past four years and it has always been well attended. And whether the survivor’s loss has been recent or 50 years ago, this day can be a bit lonely, so we offer a time for food, faith and fellowship.”

The free annual event will include registration at 11:45 a.m., door prizes, a brief devotion, and a menu that will include turkey casserole, vegetable, roll, dessert and drink.

Holy Ghost Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall is located at the corner of South Adams and East San Antonio streets.

The public is invited, and an RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 9 is required. For more information and to RSVP, call 830-997-2288.

