Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Wisconsin Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted can be found in a place with a little swagger. In Dodgeville, Wisconsin, there’s a restaurant with a name that says it all: Bob’s Bitchin’ BBQ. This gem of a restaurant serves some of the best BBQ in Wisconsin – savory, tangy, and just a little smoky. It’s worth making the trip to southwest Wisconsin. Here’s why.
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
news8000.com
Music lovers attend La Crosse Winter Roots Festival
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - Wisconsin musicians got to put on a show for La Crosse locals Saturday. At the La Crosse Winter Roots Music Festival, music lovers of all ages enjoyed live music with food and drinks.
news8000.com
Viroqua farmer appointed to USDA Dairy board
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Gail Klinkner was born and raised on a dairy farm. She and her husband Rob are raising their 5 kids the same way.
news8000.com
Directors of Harry J. Olson Senior Center buy the building for $1
LA CROSSE (WKBT)-- After months of back and forth, the Harry J. Olson Senior Center will be sold to its' directors. Last month, the La Crosse City Council voted to sell the building to Harry J. Olson's directors for $1; if they agreed to continue using the building as a polling place for the next three years.
news8000.com
Decreasing Clouds, Breezy & Colder Tonight
CLOSE... BUT NO "SNOW"GAR: As advertised, this latest storm system tracked far enough southeast that much of our area saw little if any snowfall. In fact, hardly a flake fell in the La Crosse area. It was a different story just to our southeast, especially along the Hwy 151 corridor from Dubuque, IA to the Madison, WI area.
superhits106.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
news8000.com
Residents evacuated after fire extends to two floors of La Crosse apartment
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- All occupants of a La Crosse apartment building were evacuated Thursday night due to a fire that extended to two floors of the building. Crews responded to 136 Milwaukee Street at 8:19 p.m. Thursday. After quickly extinguishing flames on the first floor, they discovered flames made it to a second-floor apartment.
x1071.com
Vehicle Crashes in to Swamp in Crawford County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County. At around 8am Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Highway 131 near Misty Valley Avenue in the Village of Gays Mills. A passerby reported that there was an unoccupied vehicle in a swamp. An investigation determined that 43 year old Aaron Polensky of Gays Mills lost control of his vehicle earlier. The vehicle traveled over a curb, through a fence, and struck some trees before coming to rest in the swamp. The vehicle had severe damage. Polensky left the scene and was later contacted by law enforcement. Polensky was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway, and Failure to Maintain Control. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bob’s Towing Service.
WEAU-TV 13
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare provider is accused of child neglect in La Crosse County. A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of neglecting a child - consequence is great bodily harm and an additional charge of day care provider fail/licensed.
news8000.com
Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
KCRG.com
One dead in Dubuque garage fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person died in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Iowa Street just before 8:30 a.m. The person who died has not been identified at this time. Fire...
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
