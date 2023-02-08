ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Deering
2d ago

And with the increased of forced bike lanes, taking up the roads, we need to start taxing bicycles. They don’t pay road used taxes, but they certainly are using our roads.

4
WCAX

Proposed bottle bill expansion could alter redemption processes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer if the state’s bottle bill expands to include more products. Some involved in the recycling process say wine bottle redemption would help them. The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District...
Edy Zoo

Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Climate activists demand clean energy solutions at Statehouse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters gathered at the statehouse to voice their concerns about climate change. The rally was hosted by 350-vermont and was joined by thirty other groups with similar worries and demands. Renewable energy and equitable distribution of that energy to all Vermonters was the top priority of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New York governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs. Hydrogen can be used to generate electricity, power cars and heat buildings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, clean hydrogen hubs create interconnected systems that focus on hydrogen as a clean...
VERMONT STATE
Field & Stream

Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping

On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont celebrates 211 Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday, February 11 is 211 Day, celebrating the go-to, one-stop resource, Vermont 211. The free and confidential hotline took over 42,000 calls in 2022 for services ranging from housing, health, human services, job training, and food resources. There were over 24,000 referrals to those resources, something...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, February 11 - clipped version

A shift in power might be coming to one of Vermont’s biggest cities on town meeting day. A familiar face running against Rutland’s mayor David Allaire, as he seeks his fourth term. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

The inside story on Vermont’s unclaimed $119M

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you missing money? The Vermont Treasurer’s Office is reminding folks their office currently holds $119 million worth of unclaimed property. The property can include life insurance policies that people didn’t realize they were beneficiaries on to security deposits that were never claimed to bank accounts long forgotten. For some, it’s just a couple of bucks, but for others, it can be thousands.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday is hosting a virtual event to discuss ongoing efforts to clean up Lake Champlain. The DEC recently released its Vermont Clean Water Initiative Annual Performance Report, which summarizes the state’s clean water efforts to reduce phosphorus pollution in Lake Champlain and other waterways and explains how more than $337 million has been spent on projects.
VERMONT STATE
nhbr.com

The road to the top

“Just remember,” Gov. Chris Sununu told Bill Cass after the Executive Council confirmed his appointment as transportation commissioner, “you asked for it.”. Cass actually seemed destined for the job. In 1986, he left the University of New Hampshire with a civil engineering degree in hand and went straight to work for the Department of Transportation, where he has spent his entire working life.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

New York climate organization discuss disadvantaged communities’ criteria

An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets. Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022. The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to discuss clean water in Vermont. N.H. A.G. joins call to designate Mexican drug cartels terrorist orgs. Updated:...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Rental assistance voucher program targets families

Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 5 hours...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’

“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
VERMONT STATE

