Chittenden County, VT

2d ago

What people just can't understand, is that raising your pay does not give you a livable wage. You may think you are getting more pay, but then everything goes up, everything, so you have to send more. Example, Nurses demand more money, hospital says OK then raises all their prices that customers pay. Customers now have to pay more so they demand higher pay. Their employers give them raises, and raise their prices to compensate. Customers again pay more, so they now demand higher pay. Before you know it, the nurses will pay our twice as much than they were before.

WCAX

Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire

Vermont State Police say two fisherman fell through the ice Saturday morning in South Hero. University of Vermont adds additional school and institute. University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. Vermonters gather to voice...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Universal playground enters phase two at Oakledge park

The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements. N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan. Updated: 3 hours ago. New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs. New...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, February 11 - clipped version

A shift in power might be coming to one of Vermont’s biggest cities on town meeting day. A familiar face running against Rutland’s mayor David Allaire, as he seeks his fourth term. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Blood drive honors 12-year-old Addi Carroll

Vermont State Police say two fisherman fell through the ice Saturday morning in South Hero. University of Vermont adds additional school and institute. University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. Vermonters gather to voice...
SOUTH HERO, VT
VTDigger

Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike

The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

EPA awards money to help cleanup Vermont Superfund site

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - More federal money is coming to help clean up a superfund site in Corinth. The Pike Hill Copper Mine closed in 1907. It was designated as a Superfund site in 2004. Now, it’s one of 22 Superfund sites nationwide sharing $1 billion in federal funds to...
CORINTH, VT
Colchester Sun

Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state

EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

4 Orleans County schools, 21 statewide targeted by false reports of shootings

NEWPORT — A series of hoax calls targeted K-12 schools across Vermont on Wednesday with false reports of shootings, including four schools in Orleans County. State police say 21 schools were targeted by the calls, which were received from 8:40 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the main line of a dispatch center, police department or town office.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Rutland, Vermont

Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

New York State Police investigate triple-fatal fire in Saranac

SARANAC, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating the cause of a triple-fatal fire in Saranac. Clinton County Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls around 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire at 1349 Strackville Rd. in the town of Saranac. The Saranac Fire Dept. along with Cadyville...
SARANAC, NY
WCAX

Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. Today, many of those workers now face a different fear -- violent attacks by their patients. Health care facilities across the state say their employees are increasingly threatened by the patients they are trying to treat.
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

