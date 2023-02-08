Read full article on original website
mdyoeurgs
2d ago
What people just can't understand, is that raising your pay does not give you a livable wage. You may think you are getting more pay, but then everything goes up, everything, so you have to send more. Example, Nurses demand more money, hospital says OK then raises all their prices that customers pay. Customers now have to pay more so they demand higher pay. Their employers give them raises, and raise their prices to compensate. Customers again pay more, so they now demand higher pay. Before you know it, the nurses will pay our twice as much than they were before.
WCAX
Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire
Vermont State Police say two fisherman fell through the ice Saturday morning in South Hero. University of Vermont adds additional school and institute. University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. Vermonters gather to voice...
WCAX
Universal playground enters phase two at Oakledge park
The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements. N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan. Updated: 3 hours ago. New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs. New...
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, February 11 - clipped version
A shift in power might be coming to one of Vermont’s biggest cities on town meeting day. A familiar face running against Rutland’s mayor David Allaire, as he seeks his fourth term. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure...
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
WCAX
Blood drive honors 12-year-old Addi Carroll
1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
WCAX
UVM Health Network seeks permission for $130M outpatient surgery center
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network is seeking permission from the Green Mountain Care Board to build a new outpatient surgery center. The center would occupy unused space at their Tilley Drive location in South Burlington and would cost about $130 million. The center will add eight operating...
Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike
The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
WCAX
EPA awards money to help cleanup Vermont Superfund site
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - More federal money is coming to help clean up a superfund site in Corinth. The Pike Hill Copper Mine closed in 1907. It was designated as a Superfund site in 2004. Now, it’s one of 22 Superfund sites nationwide sharing $1 billion in federal funds to...
Colchester Sun
Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state
EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
newportdispatch.com
4 Orleans County schools, 21 statewide targeted by false reports of shootings
NEWPORT — A series of hoax calls targeted K-12 schools across Vermont on Wednesday with false reports of shootings, including four schools in Orleans County. State police say 21 schools were targeted by the calls, which were received from 8:40 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the main line of a dispatch center, police department or town office.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Rutland, Vermont
Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case
Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, was placed on paid leave December 19.
mynbc5.com
EMS respond to ATV through the ice in Keeler's Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials are responding to an ATV that fell through the ice in Keeler's Bay in South Hero Saturday morning. This comes as officials continue to warn about the dangers of thinning ice.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
mynbc5.com
New York State Police investigate triple-fatal fire in Saranac
SARANAC, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating the cause of a triple-fatal fire in Saranac. Clinton County Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls around 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire at 1349 Strackville Rd. in the town of Saranac. The Saranac Fire Dept. along with Cadyville...
Vermont State University officials apologize amid backlash over library, sports downsizing but say they will not reverse course
Administrators’ remarks apparently failed to mollify students and community members, many of whom arrived with protest signs and prewritten remarks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State University officials apologize amid backlash over library, sports downsizing but say they will not reverse course.
WCAX
Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. Today, many of those workers now face a different fear -- violent attacks by their patients. Health care facilities across the state say their employees are increasingly threatened by the patients they are trying to treat.
