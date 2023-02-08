Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
How the entire country is disrespecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The entire country — really the entire world — is majorly disrespecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Just ask the mayor of Cincinnati.) The over/under for Mahomes’ interceptions in the Super Bowl — via BetMGM — is set at 0.5....
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII
The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the...
Emmitt Smith Takes Shot At Former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore
Kellen Moore and the Cowboys agreed to mutually part ways on January 29th. Despite departing as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator nearly two weeks ago, current and former Dallas players have continued to share thoughts on the decision. Yesterday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, "I’m ...
KMBC.com
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, expect Andy Reid to make a stop at this restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, you can expect coach Andy Reid to head to Midtown and order one of his favorite meals. It’s called the Andy Reid Special at Q39. The meal consists of burnt ends, macaroni and cheese and onion straws.
Donna Kelce says she'll hug whichever son wins the Super Bowl first, but only due to logistics
Donna Kelce is prepared for two very different hugs as Super Bowl Sunday comes to a close, she just doesn't know which son will receive which.
The ESPN Recommendation on Kirk Cousins’ Future with the Vikings
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings partnered quarterback Kirk Cousins with an offense-first skipper who was Cousins’ quarterback coach five years ago, won 13 games with the pairing, allowed Cousins to tie an NFL single-season record of eight game-winning drives, and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
A new hairdo! Her latest workout! Celebrity magazines’ new stars? The Mahomes kids
While her daddy Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to yet another AFC Championship Game, Sterling Skye Mahomes and her new baby brother, Bronze, became media darlings.
Who is singing the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem?
Before the opening kickoff of the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Chris Stapleton will lead the singing of the national anthem. Stapleton, a three-time CMT Artist of the Year and eight-time Grammy Awards winner, will be the latest of a long...
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Message For Opposing Pass-Rushers
Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent making $450 million, but you wouldn't know it just from talking to him. The former MVP and Super Bowl champ has a down-to-earth perspective and sharp sense of humor that is on full display when he's talking to the press. This week, in an exchange ...
Patrick Mahomes' dad, former MLB pitcher, explains why 'nothing is too big' for star Chiefs QB
"He was going to get drafted as an outfielder and I have no doubt he would've made it and been successful," said Pat Mahomes, an MLB veteran.
Rihanna Shares Message to Patrick Mahomes After Brandon Marshall’s Prank
Marshall pulled a fast one on Mahomes, but Rihanna came to the rescue.
Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl
For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kelly Clarkson Turns Heads in Dallas Cowboys-Themed Gown
Kelly Clarkson made history this week when she became the first woman ever to host the NFL Honors award show. The country superstar marked the occasion with a jaw-dropping nod to her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. In what will surely become a camp fashion classic, The Voice coach took...
WR Adam Thielen on Vikings talks: ‘I’ve got a big cap hit’
While making the Super Bowl radio row rounds, wide receiver Adam Thielen said he wants to stick with the Minnesota
The field is ready for the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII, and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have mostly seen the outside of State Farm […]
Look: Sean Payton Trying To Recruit Rob Gronkowski To Broncos
The Denver Broncos already lured one prominent NFL figure out of retirement this offseason, hiring former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to lead the franchise. Now Payton is trying to recruit one of his recently-retired colleagues from his year at Fox to join him in Denver. Payton ...
NEWS10 ABC
Big Game Bound: Hall of Famers Brian Urlacher, Brian Dawkins talk Super Bowl LVII
It’s won’t be long before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.
