Arizona State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo

Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.  On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!"  Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Emmitt Smith Takes Shot At Former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore and the Cowboys agreed to mutually part ways on January 29th. Despite departing as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator nearly two weeks ago, current and former Dallas players have continued to share thoughts on the decision.  Yesterday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, "I’m ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction

Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRQE News 13

The field is ready for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII, and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have mostly seen the outside of State Farm […]
GLENDALE, AZ

