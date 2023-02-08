Read full article on original website
Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying science jobs in St. Cloud
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in St. Cloud, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans
The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
knsiradio.com
Vice President in St. Cloud To Promote Electric Vehicle Production
(KNSI) – Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting St. Cloud Thursday to highlight electric vehicle production. The VP will be making a stop at New Flyer. The company makes electric and compressed natural gas buses mainly for public transit. It’s one of the city’s largest employers, with more than 500 workers. Harris is expected to tour the plant and speak.
knsiradio.com
Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A dreaded pest that’s killed countless ash trees across the nation and Minnesota has been found in St. Cloud. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says emerald ash borer has been discovered in the city. The insect’s larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. According to the MDA, Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by the insect because the state is home to approximately one billion ash trees, the most in the nation.
KEYC
Local dairy manufacturers look to win championship cheese contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Four companies and co-ops have submitted entries to be evaluated later this month in Green Bay ahead of the championship. The...
No Sign of a Slow Down For Minnesota Tax Collections
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - An updated State Revenue Forecast is due out in a few weeks and a new report makes it more likely that it will project an even larger state budget surplus. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that net general fund revenues...
knsiradio.com
Catholic Charities’ Mardi Gras Event Raises Over $350,000
(KNSI) – The annual Mardi Gras fundraising event raised over $350,000 for Catholic Charities Emergency Services on January 28th. Held at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, 550 people attended. They indulged in a gourmet meal from Custom Catering by Short Stop while music from the Vista Jazz Band and Fabulous Armadillos played from the stage. A 120-item silent auction raised over $28,000 by itself.
kfgo.com
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
northernnewsnow.com
Homestead affidavit cards mailed out
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County property owners will be receiving homestead affidavit cards in the mail shortly. According to St. Louis County officials, approximately 12,000 cards were sent out within the past few days. The Assessor’s Department has two important messages for anyone who receives these...
507 Area Code Running Low on Numbers, New Area Code Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
Lead Concerns: State wants to test children of ammunition plant employees
The Minnesota Department of Health is urging employees of the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure.
mprnews.org
‘Rusty’ batteries could hold key to Minnesota's carbon-free power future
In central Minnesota, a first-of-its kind pilot project will test whether new battery storage technology that uses a common process — iron rusting — could play a key role in the nation's transition to cleaner energy. Great River Energy plans to install a 1.5 megawatt iron-air battery system...
mprnews.org
Earthquake relief efforts in Minnesota gain momentum
Turkish American organizations in Minnesota have mobilized to provide aid and relief to victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey. The Turkish American Association of Minnesota (TAAM) hosted a donation drive at Med Box Grill in Chanhassen Friday evening. Volunteers collected items such as diapers, pajamas and baby formula. “Many,...
knsiradio.com
Web Tool Launched to Monitor Health of Minnesota Waterways
(KNSI) — A new online tool allows users to monitor the health of roughly 3,000 lakes around Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources recently launched the Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes. Users can select a specific river and choose lakes within that watershed. They’re graded on things such as water quality and contributing factors like excessive nutrients. Project coordinator Beth Knudsen says this is a more direct way for people to absorb data scientists are gathering.
knsiradio.com
Building Fire in St. Cloud Under Investigation
(KNSI) — A fire at a business in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon is under investigation. Firefighters were called to 1042 33rd Street South at 5:32 for a report of smoke coming from inside a large commercial building. Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the roof. It took multiple crews to knock the fire down, and a second alarm was called out to help search for anyone inside. The St. Augusta and Sartell Fire Departments provided mutual aid. St. Cloud police and Mayo Ambulance also responded.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves
High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country
There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
qhubonews.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris on Creating a Clean Energy Economy and Good-Paying, Union Jobs
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Hi, everyone. (Applause.) Oh, it’s good to see everyone. Hi. Please have a seat. I’m here to announce the shift change. (Laughter.) Oh, it’s good to be with everyone. And, Mr. Vice President, Wade, thank you for that introduction. (Laughter.) But really, truly, Wade,...
