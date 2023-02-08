(KNSI) – A dreaded pest that’s killed countless ash trees across the nation and Minnesota has been found in St. Cloud. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says emerald ash borer has been discovered in the city. The insect’s larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. According to the MDA, Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by the insect because the state is home to approximately one billion ash trees, the most in the nation.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO