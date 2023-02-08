Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
WLWT 5
Pothole repair blitz launches Monday around Cincinnati
Are you dealing with a pesky pothole in Cincinnati?. Good news! The city plans to launch a "blitz" to patch them up next week. Contractors will repair the major roads, while Public Services will focus on the side streets. People can report potholes in the city by calling 311 or...
fccincinnati.com
FC Cincinnati begins demolition in preparation for $300 million mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium
Demolition is underway for phase one of a $300 million, 8.5 acre best-in-class mixed use district north of TQL Stadium. The district will include a hotel, apartments, office space, retail, restaurants, and a privately owned public green space. Located in the West End, adjacent to Over-the-Rhine and near Downtown, the district will be at the heart of Cincinnati.
WKRC
2023 dates set for 2 of Cincinnati's largest events
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dates are set for two of Cincinnati's largest events for 2023. As usual, the Taste of Cincinnati will return Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. It will once again be located on Fifth Street from Walnut to Sentinel, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Octoberfest Zinzinnati will...
WLWT 5
Second annual Hearts Afire Weekend happening in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Valentine's Day weekend is upon us and sparks will most definitely be flying in Greater Cincinnati. The second annual Hearts Afire Weekend is happening this weekend in downtown Loveland and will run through Sunday. The city-wide event celebrating Valentine's Day debuted in 2022 and delighted attendees...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati Water Works monitoring water quality after East Palestine train derailment
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati city manager Sheryl Long, Greater Cincinnati Water Works is monitoring the water quality in the Cincinnati area after the train derailment and release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine. Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in...
Montecito Acquires Two Orthopedic Medical Office Properties in Cincinnati
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two orthopedic medical office buildings in the Cincinnati area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005639/en/ Beacon Orthopedics - Cincinnati, OH (Photo: Business Wire)
WLWT 5
Rothenberg Academy closes due to flooding repairs; students will move to temporary schools
CINCINNATI — Students in Over-the-Rhine will move their classes to two other schools starting next week. CPS announced Friday, due to significant flooding at Rothenberg Preparatory Academy, the school's HVAC and electrical systems need to be replaced. Officials made the decision after the school's basement flooded and the replacement...
tourcounsel.com
EastGate Mall | Shopping mall in Glen Este, Ohio
Eastgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Glen Este, Ohio, in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. The mall contains over 15 stores. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Kohl's, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Wells Fargo owns and manages the mall (As of July 2022). In 1988 Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman made a public appearance upon the release of the hit film Rain Man.
WLWT 5
Officials: Power Restored at UC Blue Ash campus
BLUE ASH, Ohio — UPDATE:. Power has been restored at UC Blue Ash. The University of Cincinnati Blue Ash campus is closed due to a power outage. According to officials, a power outage at UC Blue Ash has forced the campus to close until further notice. Officials are advising...
WLWT 5
Honoring a hometown hero: Petition started for Cincinnati dancing star to be recognized
CINCINNATI — Throughout the month of February, WLWT is honoring Black History Month by showcasing local figures that are making an impact in the community. On Saturday, WLWT is recognizing a hometown hero who has toured the world and danced with artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince and Soul Train.
WLWT 5
Archives: Thieves steal Cincinnati Club Annex stain glass windows
It's believed that someone removed the window in the door and went up these stairs to begin work on the seven large fragile stained glass windows in February 1985. The windows date back to 1893 when the building was called the Phoenix Club. Whoever took the windows might have known...
Fox 19
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people are staying at a hotel Friday after a staircase at their West Price Hill apartment complex collapsed. Apartment management is providing hotel rooms to the 45 people who are unable to get inside their apartments, according to the Red Cross. Yojana Lucas Ramirez says...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati officials discuss road and railway safety after East Palestine train derailment
CINCINNATI — The hazardous materials situation in East Palestine, Ohio, this week has generated questions about Cincinnati's preparedness for any similar incident. Whether riding along the roadways, rumbling along the rails, or moving across the water, hazardous substances are in relatively close proximity to people in the community every day.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Millions invested in Salem Ave., Indiana firm acquires Dayton shopping center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new project coming to Salem Avenue. Plus, an Indiana firm acquires a Dayton shopping center.
WLWT 5
Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country
CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
WLWT 5
A lane is blocked on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on the westbound side of the Norwood Lateral after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the I-75 interchange at 7:38 a.m. by the Ohio Department...
Fox 19
Girl Scout cookies arrive in Greater Cincinnati this weekend
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bring on the Thin Mints. Starting Saturday, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will be picking up vanloads of cookies at Planes Companies in West Chester Township and delivering them to customers across Greater Cincinnati. More than 1.1 million packages of cookies will be distributed...
WLWT 5
Bridge work prompts lane closures on south I-71 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Interstate 71 for a Snider Road Bridge project this weekend. ODOT contractors will close the right lane on southbound I-71 at Snider Road at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The center lane will also be closed...
