WLWT 5

ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Pothole repair blitz launches Monday around Cincinnati

Are you dealing with a pesky pothole in Cincinnati?. Good news! The city plans to launch a "blitz" to patch them up next week. Contractors will repair the major roads, while Public Services will focus on the side streets. People can report potholes in the city by calling 311 or...
CINCINNATI, OH
fccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati begins demolition in preparation for $300 million mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium

Demolition is underway for phase one of a $300 million, 8.5 acre best-in-class mixed use district north of TQL Stadium. The district will include a hotel, apartments, office space, retail, restaurants, and a privately owned public green space. Located in the West End, adjacent to Over-the-Rhine and near Downtown, the district will be at the heart of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2023 dates set for 2 of Cincinnati's largest events

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dates are set for two of Cincinnati's largest events for 2023. As usual, the Taste of Cincinnati will return Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. It will once again be located on Fifth Street from Walnut to Sentinel, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Octoberfest Zinzinnati will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Second annual Hearts Afire Weekend happening in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Valentine's Day weekend is upon us and sparks will most definitely be flying in Greater Cincinnati. The second annual Hearts Afire Weekend is happening this weekend in downtown Loveland and will run through Sunday. The city-wide event celebrating Valentine's Day debuted in 2022 and delighted attendees...
LOVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Montecito Acquires Two Orthopedic Medical Office Properties in Cincinnati

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two orthopedic medical office buildings in the Cincinnati area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005639/en/ Beacon Orthopedics - Cincinnati, OH (Photo: Business Wire)
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

EastGate Mall | Shopping mall in Glen Este, Ohio

Eastgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Glen Este, Ohio, in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. The mall contains over 15 stores. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Kohl's, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Wells Fargo owns and manages the mall (As of July 2022). In 1988 Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman made a public appearance upon the release of the hit film Rain Man.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Officials: Power Restored at UC Blue Ash campus

BLUE ASH, Ohio — UPDATE:. Power has been restored at UC Blue Ash. The University of Cincinnati Blue Ash campus is closed due to a power outage. According to officials, a power outage at UC Blue Ash has forced the campus to close until further notice. Officials are advising...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Thieves steal Cincinnati Club Annex stain glass windows

It's believed that someone removed the window in the door and went up these stairs to begin work on the seven large fragile stained glass windows in February 1985. The windows date back to 1893 when the building was called the Phoenix Club. Whoever took the windows might have known...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Girl Scout cookies arrive in Greater Cincinnati this weekend

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bring on the Thin Mints. Starting Saturday, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will be picking up vanloads of cookies at Planes Companies in West Chester Township and delivering them to customers across Greater Cincinnati. More than 1.1 million packages of cookies will be distributed...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Bridge work prompts lane closures on south I-71 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Interstate 71 for a Snider Road Bridge project this weekend. ODOT contractors will close the right lane on southbound I-71 at Snider Road at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The center lane will also be closed...
MONTGOMERY, OH

