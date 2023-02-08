ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

Car goes into water in Port Washington

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGk5x_0kh0gciB00

Car crashes into Long Island Sound in Port Washington 01:35

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Chopper 2 was over the scene of a car that went into the water in Port Washington Wednesday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Hempstead Harbor.

There was no immediate word on how the car went into the water, but the location is near a boat ramp.

Numerous first responder boats and personnel were at the scene, conducting a pattern search to find the vehicle.

So far there's no word as to whether or not anyone was in the vehicle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Caught on video: LI boat explodes in fiery blaze

ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.Surveillance video shows the dramatic moment a sailboat bursts into flames, debris flying everywhere, while the owner was on board."I heard a loud boom, explosion, sounded like a bomb," said a witness named Gus, whose yacht was docked nearby. "Boom, echoed off the building. My ears were ringing."He called 911."I came outside. I heard him yelling for help," Gus said.Fire officials say when emergency crews arrived, 44-year old Scott Murray was trapped in the cabin of the boat, underneath debris.He had broken bones...
ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

L.I. street renamed for officer who died from 9/11-related cancer

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A permanent tribute to a fallen hero is being unveiled Saturday on Long Island. Officer Terence Connelly died from cancer after being exposed to toxins at the World Trade Center site. A street at Blueberry Lane and Elmira Street in Hicksville will be renamed for Connelly.The street is near the home where Connelly grew up and where his parents still live. 
HICKSVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
pix11.com

Man found dead inside BMW floating in water off Long Island, police say

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was found dead inside a BMW that was floating in the water off Long Island, police said. Witnesses spotted a white object floating in the water on Wednesday at 175 Roslyn West Shore Rd. and called the police around 3:10 p.m., according to police officials. The white object turned out to be a BMW vehicle. It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jefferson – One Of A Kind Contemporary!

Designed for elegant entertaining as well as family living. 6 bedrooms and 3 full and 1 partial baths with 4830 sq. ft.. 2 bedrooms with full bath on 1st floor provide space and privacy for guests or an office. The lower level is above ground with 10′ ceilings and an outside entrance.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

E.M., Westbury LIRR commuters weigh in on new terminal

The only good thing for me is it’s a much more doable walk from (Grand Central) and I can avoid the subway.”. After years of planning, construction, and deadline changes, Grand Central Madison finally opened to the public on Jan. 25. The 700,000-square-foot modern, sleek and clean station is...
WESTBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy