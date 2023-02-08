ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Meet the Super Bowl wives and girlfriends – including a team owner and pregnant partner who’s bringing doc to the game

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnp1n_0kh0gPBc00

SUPER Bowl LVII is set to feature two star-studded rosters - many of whom will be cheered on from the stands by their significant others.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and their fellow Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJg44_0kh0gPBc00
The Chiefs and Eagles both went 14-3 this season Credit: Reuters

Among those cheering them on from within State Farm Stadium and beyond come Sunday, February 12 are a soccer team owner, an Instagram star, and a heavily pregnant wife whose actually planning on having a doctor with her at the stadium.

Brittany Mahomes

A former professional soccer player in Iceland, Brittany is now a co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, works as a personal trainer, and has 1.2million followers on Instagram.

The 27-year-old and Mahomes, also 27, have been together since 2015 and tied the knot in 2022.

They have two children together, Sterling Skye who will turn two later this month, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon who was born last November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYsfo_0kh0gPBc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzzo7_0kh0gPBc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVWjh_0kh0gPBc00
Brittany has 1.2million Instagram followers Credit: Instagram / @brittanylynne

Bry Burrows

Eagles quarterback Hurts, 24, has kept his private life extremely... well, private, since entering the league.

However, his rumored partner, Bry Burrows, did make an appearance at Lincoln Financial Field following Philly's NFC Championship win.

Having met at some point between 2016-18, while they both attended Oklahoma, exactly how long they've been dating is unknown.

Formerly a graduate assistant at Alabama, Burrows is currently working as an AI Partner for IBM, where she has worked in various roles since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpaN3_0kh0gPBc00
Burrows joined Hurts on the field after Philly's NFC title win Credit: AP

Chariah Gordon

The partner of Kansas City receiver Mecole Hardman, 24, who has unfortunately been placed on injured reserve ahead of the Super Bowl, Gordon is the owner of The GLO Collection, a store specializing in women's clothing and skincare products.

Gordon, 27, who has found fame on Instagram where she has 189,000 followers, announced in October that they are expecting their first child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Muv92_0kh0gPBc00
Gordon and Hardman are expecting Credit: Instagram/@chariah_

Kylie Kelce

For Kylie, this could be a particularly memorable Super Bowl experience as she is currently 38 weeks pregnant with their third child.

According to her husband and Eagles center Jason, 35, who was speaking on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Kylie's OB will be joining her at the Super Bowl.

Their newborn will be joining three-year-old Wyatt Elizabeth and one-year-old Elliotte Ray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dThYl_0kh0gPBc00
Kylie will be 38 weeks pregnant come game day Credit: Instagram/Kylie Kelce

Sheawna Weathersby

Weathersby, a licensed esthetician with just under 18,000 Instagram followers, has been married to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris, 28, Jones since 2014.

The couple has three children, Chris Jones II, Duece, and Carson Dakota Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MS8RA_0kh0gPBc00
Weathersby has been married to Jones for nine years Credit: Instagram/@sheawna.kiara

Kaycee Marchetti

The girlfriend of Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, 32, since 2019, Marchetti was recently named the "hottest WAG" by SportsLens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSHYc_0kh0gPBc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8aA6_0kh0gPBc00

In response, the 29-year-old told her 16,000 Instagram followers it was "Such an honor."

"But the real honor is to be surrounded by the beautiful group of [Eagles] ladies on and off the field."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Va8Z2_0kh0gPBc00
Marchetti called being named the 'hottest WAG' 'an honor' Credit: Instagram/@kayceemarchetti

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks Sterling Skye can't get enough of her baby brother! On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of cute Instagram Stories, showing that her 23-month-old daughter and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, are wearing matching outfits at the request of Sterling. "Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes. One snap shows Sterling standing by a window while wearing a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News

Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
People

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Shares a Sweet Throwback Photo Ahead of the Super Bowl: 'Blessed'

The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's mom Randi Mahomes is getting emotional as her son makes his second Super Bowl appearance in three years on Sunday Patrick Mahomes' mom could not be more excited to cheer her son on at another Super Bowl. In an Instagram post Thursday, Randi Mahomes said that she's "blessed" to be able to watch him take that hallowed field again this Sunday as Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles. And she celebrated the moment with a sweet throwback picture of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, in November 2022 Sterling Skye Mahomes is looking to style her baby brother for life! On her Instagram Story Saturday, mom Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves. "Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany, 27, captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis. RELATED: All About Patrick...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News

Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
Distractify

Will Gisele Bündchen Ever Take Tom Brady Back? Model Seems to Be Living Her Best Life

On Oct. 28, 2022, one of the most legendary and good-looking couples of all time — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. As a true romantic, the news was very sad to me. They were a power couple. He is the GOAT and she is this gorgeous and giving supermodel/philanthropist. They created two beautiful humans together and Gisele treats Tom's other son as her own. Not to mention, they spoke so highly of each other in Instagram posts.
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy