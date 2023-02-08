Meet the Super Bowl wives and girlfriends – including a team owner and pregnant partner who’s bringing doc to the game

SUPER Bowl LVII is set to feature two star-studded rosters - many of whom will be cheered on from the stands by their significant others.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and their fellow Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs and Eagles both went 14-3 this season Credit: Reuters

Among those cheering them on from within State Farm Stadium and beyond come Sunday, February 12 are a soccer team owner, an Instagram star, and a heavily pregnant wife whose actually planning on having a doctor with her at the stadium.

Brittany Mahomes

A former professional soccer player in Iceland, Brittany is now a co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, works as a personal trainer, and has 1.2million followers on Instagram.

The 27-year-old and Mahomes, also 27, have been together since 2015 and tied the knot in 2022.

They have two children together, Sterling Skye who will turn two later this month, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon who was born last November.

Brittany has 1.2million Instagram followers Credit: Instagram / @brittanylynne

Bry Burrows

Eagles quarterback Hurts, 24, has kept his private life extremely... well, private, since entering the league.

However, his rumored partner, Bry Burrows, did make an appearance at Lincoln Financial Field following Philly's NFC Championship win.

Having met at some point between 2016-18, while they both attended Oklahoma, exactly how long they've been dating is unknown.

Formerly a graduate assistant at Alabama, Burrows is currently working as an AI Partner for IBM, where she has worked in various roles since 2019.

Burrows joined Hurts on the field after Philly's NFC title win Credit: AP

Chariah Gordon

The partner of Kansas City receiver Mecole Hardman, 24, who has unfortunately been placed on injured reserve ahead of the Super Bowl, Gordon is the owner of The GLO Collection, a store specializing in women's clothing and skincare products.

Gordon, 27, who has found fame on Instagram where she has 189,000 followers, announced in October that they are expecting their first child.

Gordon and Hardman are expecting Credit: Instagram/@chariah_

Kylie Kelce

For Kylie, this could be a particularly memorable Super Bowl experience as she is currently 38 weeks pregnant with their third child.

According to her husband and Eagles center Jason, 35, who was speaking on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Kylie's OB will be joining her at the Super Bowl.

Their newborn will be joining three-year-old Wyatt Elizabeth and one-year-old Elliotte Ray.

Kylie will be 38 weeks pregnant come game day Credit: Instagram/Kylie Kelce

Sheawna Weathersby

Weathersby, a licensed esthetician with just under 18,000 Instagram followers, has been married to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris, 28, Jones since 2014.

The couple has three children, Chris Jones II, Duece, and Carson Dakota Jones.

Weathersby has been married to Jones for nine years Credit: Instagram/@sheawna.kiara

Kaycee Marchetti

The girlfriend of Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, 32, since 2019, Marchetti was recently named the "hottest WAG" by SportsLens.

In response, the 29-year-old told her 16,000 Instagram followers it was "Such an honor."

"But the real honor is to be surrounded by the beautiful group of [Eagles] ladies on and off the field."