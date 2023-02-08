ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo

Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.  On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!"  Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired

Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move.  According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray

Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron

On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Kelly Clarkson delivers brutal message to Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the most popular football players in the world. But apparently, not every famous American is familiar with Burrow just yet. Singer Kelly Clarkson, speaking during Super Bowl LVII pregame festivities, revealed this week that she thought Burrow was a TikTok rapper when she first saw him. “During Read more... The post Kelly Clarkson delivers brutal message to Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement

The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Sean Payton Says Terry Bradshaw's Claim Is Not True

Terry Bradshaw said earlier this week that Sean Payton avoided the Arizona Cardinals because he didn't want to coach Kyler Murray. The new Denver Broncos head coach denied his former FOX colleague's claim when speaking to Kay Adams on Thursday. "I like Kyler Murray," Payton said. "My son is his ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News

A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Rihanna Photos

On Thursday morning, record-winning singer Rihanna met with the media ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance. In a conversation leading up to her performance, the singer admitted she wasn't sure about the event after just giving birth a few months prior. "I'm three months postpartum, like ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

49ers TE George Kittle Reveals Who He Wants as His QB Next Season

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2023 offseason with questions surrounding who will be under center come this fall. However, if general manager John Lynch took the opinion of his tight end George Kittle, the situation could actually resolve itself rather quickly. Should the question come down to go with Trey Lance or Brock Purdy, there’s zero controversy for Kittle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future

The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
724K+
Followers
93K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy