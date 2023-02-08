ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 13

Related
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo

Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.  On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!"  Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
VikingsTerritory

Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings

Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jared Goff Reacts To 'Huge' Lions Coaching Staff Move

Despite drawing considering buzz as a candidate for head-coaching vacancies, Ben Johnson will return to the Detroit Lions. In Johnson's first season as offensive coordinator, the Lions finished fourth in total yards and fifth in points. Jared Goff revived his career on a team that won eight of its ...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Von Miller Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Injuries kept Buffalo Bills pass rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller from helping his team in their playoff run this year. But he's still excited for Super Bowl LVII and is ready to make his pick. During the Von Miller Cast for Bleacher Report's Super Bowl Live coverage, Miller ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News

A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Kyler Murray

Terry Bradshaw made headlines earlier this week when he discussed why Sean Payton didn't take the Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching job.  Bradshaw said that it was because Payton didn't want to coach quarterback Kyler Murray. When Payton heard about that, he denied it in a big way. "I like ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction

Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

T.J. Watt Has Brutally Honest Admission On George Pickens

Add Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt to the list of people who are massive fans of wide receiver George Pickens.  Pickens burst onto the scene this past season as a rookie and excelled in contested catch situations. It felt like every time Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett threw him the ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement

The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Derek Carr Announcement

The New Orleans Saints' pursuit of Derek Carr continued on Thursday. Carr visited with the Saints yesterday, staying at the team facility until 10:30 p.m., according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. Underhill reported this afternoon that Carr is now back meeting with the team again. This ...
OAKLAND, CA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
724K+
Followers
93K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy