WWE NXT ratings down against State of the Union coverage

By Paul Fontaine
 3 days ago

Plus, numbers for MLW Underground's debut on Reelz.

WWE

Tuesday's Vengeance Day fallout edition of WWE NXT averaged 562,000 viewers on the USA Network, down 4.3 percent from last week. It's the lowest audience total for the show since December 6.

In the 18-49 demo, NXT finished 50th on the cable charts with a 0.11 rating. That's down 15.4 percent from last week and matches the lowest rating for NXT since May 10 of last year.

The charts were dominated by coverage of the State of the Union address, which averaged more than 24 million viewers between the various channels on cable and broadcast where it aired.

The debut episode of MLW Underground on Reelz averaged 79,000 viewers and finished 132nd on the cable charts with a 0.03 rating in 18-49. The show aired from 10-11 p.m. Eastern time.

As compared to the same week in 2022, NXT was up 40.5 percent in overall viewers and up 57.1 percent in 18-49, but NXT was moved to SyFy at this time last year due to the Winter Olympics.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and 18-49 demo ratings for NXT, as well as the 10-week averages in all categories. This week's show was down 10.6 percent in overall viewers and down 21.4 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.

