Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Is Ready For The Super Bowl
On Sunday, the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Both teams enter this game with 14-3 records. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is clearly ready for the big game to begin. Earlier this Friday, Hunt posted a photo of herself wearing Chiefs gear on ...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired
Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move. According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Makes Opinion On Patrick Mahomes' Family Clear
Patrick Mahomes receives a ton of love from the NFL world when it comes to his production on the field. No one will question that. That being said, Mahomes' family has been criticized plenty of times over the past few years. Fans have trolled both his brother Jackson and his wife ...
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
Basketball World Reacts To Alabama Coach's Shot At Auburn
Alabama head coach Nate Oats saw his team extend their SEC winning streak to 11 games with a 77-69 win over arch-rival Auburn today. And Oats made sure to give Alabama's rivals a piece of his mind afterwards. Speaking to the media after the game, Oats boasted that hosting Alabama was Auburn's ...
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly's Daughter's Announcement
The football world was shocked by a report suggesting LSU head coach Brian Kelly filed for divorce from his wife. WBRZ News reported that Kelly and his wife Francisca were headed for divorce after 28 years of marriage and three children together. The report quickly went viral, catching ...
J.J. Watt joins Steeler Nation after retirement
Now that J.J. Watt has wrapped up a Hall of Fame career where he played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals he can finally be himself. Watt can finally admit he’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Watt was on the Pardon My Take podcast in his first interview...
WSVN-TV
Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas elected to NFL Hall of Fame
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Dolphins player has been elected to the nine-man Class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Linebacker Zach Thomas is the 11th player or coach from the Miami Dolphins to earn the game’s greatest honor, the Dolphins said in a news release.
The ESPN Recommendation on Kirk Cousins’ Future with the Vikings
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings partnered quarterback Kirk Cousins with an offense-first skipper who was Cousins’ quarterback coach five years ago, won 13 games with the pairing, allowed Cousins to tie an NFL single-season record of eight game-winning drives, and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tee Higgins' Announcement
Just last week a wild trade rumor emerged suggesting Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the move - if he and the team couldn't come to a contract decision. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic suggested Higgins "could be traded" for a top draft pick with the caveat of a deal ...
Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings
Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News
A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
Football World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Super Bowl Bet
NBA legend Charles Barkley will have a lot of money on the line when the Chiefs and Eagles square off this Sunday in the Super Bowl. During a recent conversation with Ernie Johnson, Barkley revealed that he'll put roughly $100,000 on the Eagles. "Probably a hundred thousand." Barkley ...
Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre
Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
