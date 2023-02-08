SAYREVILLE, NJ -- A GoFundMe has been set up by the father of slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's daughter, Nicole, to help the family with final preparations and to help establish a trust for the 12-year-old who has just lost her mother.. To know her is to know she was always full of life and faith. Eunice was only 30 years old when her life was cut short by a senseless act of violence. We must continue to say her name and solidify her legacy of faith, inclusiveness, grit, and positivity into the fabric of Sayreville and the nation. If you knew...

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO