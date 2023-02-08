ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

New York Post

Dad of NJ girl who committed suicide after school beatdown denies racism played a role

The dad of a bullied 14-year-old New Jersey high school student who committed suicide after a video was shared online of a group of girls beating her has denied that the attack was racially motivated — insisting that the theory about the vicious assault was “garbage.” The tragic teen’s father, Michael Kuch, blasted the speculation surrounding the death of his daughter, Adriana Kuch, who was found dead at home on Feb. 3, two days after the sickening caught-on-video assault in a hallway at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. “Adriana was beautiful and she loved everyone, she did not care about...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates

NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
FOX 28 Spokane

4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life

BAYVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have filed charges against four students over a recorded attack against a 14-year-old New Jersey student in the hallway of her school. The video of her being beaten was spread on social media last week, days before her family says Adriana Kuch took her own life. Prosecutors in Ocean County, New Jersey, said Saturday they charged one juvenile with aggravated assault, two with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and one with harassment. Adriana’s family says they found her body on Feb. 3, two days after her beating beside school lockers at Central Regional High School in Bayville.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

It Lasted Just 50 Seconds, Video Shows. But It Was Enough to Drive His Daughter to Take Her Life, NJ Dad Says

Silence from local prosecutors in one New Jersey county remained deafening for one family, and many supporters, Friday, as they awaited news on whether criminal charges would be filed against students in a school bullying case that has drawn national headlines, largely for one overwhelming reason: The 14-year-old girl at its center is dead.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
pix11.com

NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

Rahway man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Rahway was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Saturday morning. The victim, 24-year-old, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police determined the victim was wounded when shots were fired on Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue at around...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital

PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumford

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- A GoFundMe has been set up by the father of slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's daughter, Nicole, to help the family with final preparations and to help establish a trust for the 12-year-old who has just lost her mother.. To know her is to know she was always full of life and faith. Eunice was only 30 years old when her life was cut short by a senseless act of violence. We must continue to say her name and solidify her legacy of faith, inclusiveness, grit, and positivity into the fabric of Sayreville and the nation. If you knew...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
