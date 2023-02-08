Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan student written up for ‘inappropriate’ pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
9&10 News
Students Cheer up the Community with ‘Duck Hunt to Happiness’
A group of middle and high school students are brightening people up with a project to help United Way. Nearly two dozen students at Malcolm High School and Sault Area Middle School are teaming up with United Way of the Eastern U.P . with “Duck Hunt to Happiness.”. It’s...
Grand Rapids Christian apologizes for ‘Black History Month’ lunch
Grand Rapids Christian Schools is apologizing for a school lunch on Wednesday meant to honor Black History Month. Instead, it prompted complaints from students, saying it did exactly the opposite.
9&10 News
Northwestern Michigan College to Offer Fast-Track Bachelor’s in Nursing
Michigan’s colleges and universities are working to address the state’s shortage of nurses, and now a new partnership in Northern Michigan will work to fast-track the process. Students interested in careers in nursing now have a newer, faster, and less expensive way to get their bachelor’s degree. Northwestern...
Sexton High takes Dubai trip thanks to Eric Thomas Foundation
A group of students from Sexton High School had the time of their lives thanks to the Eric Thomas School Days foundation.
